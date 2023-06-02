Everyone, even Matt Gaetz, has wanted to flip Marjorie Taylor Greene the bird at some point. Probably more than once. Maybe every time she speaks. But only one person was brave enough to actually do it.

On Thursday, Taylor Greene shared a video from a town hall in Georgia, her home state. “WOW — thank you so much Cobb County! It is great to be back home in Northwest Georgia!!” she tweeted. Typical stuff from the used chapstick owner, but if you look closely, it’s a self-own for the ages. The room wasn’t even half full, and as noted by Patriot Takes, “Oops. Marjorie Taylor Greene posted video of a constituent giving her the middle finger as she exited the stage at last night’s town hall.”

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but a video of someone giving the one finger salute to Marjorie Taylor Greene is priceless.

Oops. Marjorie Taylor Greene posted video of a constituent giving her the middle finger as she exited the stage at last night’s town hall. https://t.co/PflXu3p2Pz pic.twitter.com/y6xdcfpV4s — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 2, 2023

This isn’t the only mistake that the Georgia Republican has made this week.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) sent out a Memorial Day message on Twitter ― but it was undermined by a very visible mistake. Greene’s message contained a version of the U.S. flag with just 18 stars. Critics spotted the error of the conspiracy theorist lawmaker, who has called for a “national divorce” and spoke at a white nationalist event.

It’s one star for every person who attended her town hall last night.

(Via Patriot Takes)