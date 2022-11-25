Move over, Paula Patton — Marjorie Taylor Greene may have just taken the title of America’s Most Unjustifiably Proud Chef. On Thursday, the conspiracy theory-loving Georgia congresswoman posed with her Thanksgiving turkey, which, like so many of her crackpot theories, looked woefully undercooked. The internet, of course, noticed.

this turkey is so white and unseasoned that it tried to overthrow the government pic.twitter.com/nwH61yRPi2 — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) November 25, 2022

God damn, that looks like the bird in ‘Christmas Vacation!’ pic.twitter.com/2Fo8BGRzbt — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) November 25, 2022

That is seriously the ugliest thing I've seen in a while, and the turkey looks undercooked too @RepMTG @angelaretail https://t.co/qHEMdqFdNx — inhabitant of pugetropolis (@dsmutley) November 25, 2022

Call the Feds. The lack of seasoning is criminal. pic.twitter.com/HC8gaKvytR — Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) November 25, 2022

This turkey is the least surprising thing about this Marjorie Taylor Greene pic.twitter.com/MiZ9fbEdXM — aborteddreams (@aborteddreams) November 25, 2022

Why does @RepMTG look so proud of an unseasoned, dried out Turkey? https://t.co/dSbx9peyEW — Love&Laugh-Often (@JanetJoTrueBlue) November 25, 2022

The irony of just how white the turkey was was not lost on anyone:

@RepMTG is so racist she even makes sure her turkey is white. https://t.co/qXPsfMzy1q — Vigilante 💩 (@kw95105) November 25, 2022

Your turkey is so white, Ben Shapiro wants a picture with it.

It is so white, it asks darker ones if they're living in this neighborhood.

It is so white, it calls the cops on bird watchers.

It's so white it likes you. pic.twitter.com/pFDn5ZRBuE — DrummingMonkey (@drumming_monkey) November 25, 2022

Man, @RepMTG even wants her turkey to be all white. https://t.co/ksgYynGP1t — Terence Driscoll (@terencedriscoll) November 25, 2022

@RepMTG Wow! You really are afraid of brown skin! That is the most disgusting in-appetizing Turkey I’ve ever seen. White supremacy runs deep in MTG. pic.twitter.com/LzmCCg5czy — Fight for our democracy (@JulieHe84898888) November 25, 2022

Some people were shocked by how such a culinary abomination could have even happened:

How did you manage to cook a turkey that looks dried out and undercooked and not at all browned all at the same time?! 🤣 Gross! pic.twitter.com/d75ByhJgx6 — Jeannine B. Cursin (@Jeannine225588) November 25, 2022

Marjorie Taylor Greene cooks her turkey with a Jewish space laser. — Lee Mays (@OriginalLeeMays) November 23, 2022

.@RepMTG What did you do to the turkey? This is what a roasted turkey is supposed to look like. pic.twitter.com/SMXwqxmlI6 — Jamey (@AltmanJamey) November 25, 2022

I'm not gonna post the Marjorie Taylor Greene turkey picture but god it looks like the scene in The Fly where Brundlefly puts the shotgun up to his head — diurnal moth fan (@Jess_D_Ripper) November 25, 2022

Guessing games were made of the instant meme:

What does Marjorie Taylor Greene stuff in her turkey? pic.twitter.com/5EX6uNneqF — Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) November 25, 2022

While others seemed concerned about the well-being of whoever at this pan full of food poisoning waiting to happen:

@RepMTG where tf is the seasonings? How many people ended up in the hospital because they choked on that dry ass turkey! pic.twitter.com/2f7IuHs6qW — Cassy_Hope2720 (@CassyHope7) November 25, 2022

Things I’d rather eat than Marjory Taylor Green’s turkey. @RepMTG pic.twitter.com/WSu8nohKQa — Road Trippin’ Musician (@YourDadLikedIt) November 25, 2022

And many people helpfully pointed out to Greene what a turkey should look like when properly seasoned and browned:

Whose Thanksgiving turkey looked more delicious — mine or Marge’s? 🦃 pic.twitter.com/ZBvL5X57fz — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) November 25, 2022

Hey @RepMTG This is what a Roast Turkey is supposed to look like 🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/vA9EcQovPW — Tommie/SoulRebel671 (@TSoulrebel671) November 25, 2022

There’s always next year — provided her turkey doesn’t plot an insurrection in the meantime.

Additionally, it’s probably worth noting that Greene’s Twitter was just reinstated a few days ago, so this marks one of her first “viral” moments since being allowed back in the platform by Elon Musk, who seems hellbent on allowing everyone ever banned from Twitter back on — well, except Alex Jones.