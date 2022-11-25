taylor greene 1024
Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Getting Rightfully Roasted For Her Underseasoned, Ghostly White Thanksgiving Turkey

by:

Move over, Paula PattonMarjorie Taylor Greene may have just taken the title of America’s Most Unjustifiably Proud Chef. On Thursday, the conspiracy theory-loving Georgia congresswoman posed with her Thanksgiving turkey, which, like so many of her crackpot theories, looked woefully undercooked. The internet, of course, noticed.

The irony of just how white the turkey was was not lost on anyone:

Some people were shocked by how such a culinary abomination could have even happened:

Guessing games were made of the instant meme:

While others seemed concerned about the well-being of whoever at this pan full of food poisoning waiting to happen:

And many people helpfully pointed out to Greene what a turkey should look like when properly seasoned and browned:

There’s always next year — provided her turkey doesn’t plot an insurrection in the meantime.

Additionally, it’s probably worth noting that Greene’s Twitter was just reinstated a few days ago, so this marks one of her first “viral” moments since being allowed back in the platform by Elon Musk, who seems hellbent on allowing everyone ever banned from Twitter back on — well, except Alex Jones.

One account Musk has said he won’t allow back on Twitter is that of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who was banned in 2018 for abusive behavior.

“My firstborn child died in my arms. I felt his last heartbeat,” Musk tweeted Sunday in response to calls for Jones’ reinstatement. “I have no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics or fame.”

