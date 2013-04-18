Mark Ruffalo Reacts To The ‘Science Bros’ Meme, The Sometimes-NSFW Hulk And Iron Man Fan Art

If you weren’t aware, there’s a “Science Bros” meme which depicts a very special relationship between Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo). We’ll refrain from posting any of the NSFW versions of Science Bros. The important thing is that Vulture just introduced Mark Ruffalo to the meme, which we imagine went like this.

Interviewing Ruffalo at the Annual Riverkeeper’s Fishermen’s Ball (which is a thing that exists), Darla Murray of Vulture showed him the Google image search results for Science Bros.

“Are you joking?” he asked as he began scrolling through the images. “There’s all this art of me and Robert?” Giggles gave way to full belly laughter. […] “I endorse it 100 percent. You know what it is? It’s open-source creativity.” And here’s a scenario for the fans to contemplate: Ruffalo couldn’t wait to drop his newfound knowledge bomb on Downey Jr. “I’m going to call him and tell him, and he’s going to laugh his ass off,” Ruffalo said. “He’ll love that.” [Vulture]

Oh sure, but when we show Bronson Pinchot our Perfect Strangers fan art, we get a restraining order. Mark Linn-Baker was just happy we remembered him.

Ruffalo also suggested a caption for one of the pictures: “Would you like a gummy worm?”

Needless to say, Tumblr is having fun with this news.

