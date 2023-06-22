Elon Musk has only been head of Twitter for almost eight months, but already he has to rivals. Bluesky, which features former Twitter head Jack Dorsey on the board, is still slowly rolling out invites. Then there’s Threads, the likely name for Mark Zuckerberg’s competing service. (At least Musk never need worry about Truth Social.) On Tuesday, Musk joked — or not — that he’d gladly duke it out with Zuckerberg. Thing is, Zuckerberg is down for it.

I’m up for a cage match if he is lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023

As per The Verge, on Tuesday Musk commented on a post about Threads, which also criticized Zuckerberg’s deceptive actions in the past. Musk was more concerned with the still youngish Facebook co-founder cornering the market.

“I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options,” he also mocked Zuckerberg’s claim that his version of Twitter would be “sane.”

When reminded the Zuckerberg is really into Jiu-jitsu now, Musk replied, “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol.”

Musk is now Twitter’s most famous troll, so he probably meant it in jest. But Zuckerberg wasn’t joking: On his Instagram stories, the Meta guy posted a screengrab of the exchange with the words “Send Me Location.”

The Verge confirmed that Zuckerberg was on the level, with a Meta spokesperson saying, simply, “The story speaks for itself.”