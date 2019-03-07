Getty Image

Martin Shkreli has been biding his time in a prison cell in Fort Dix, New Jersey — just about 90 minutes south of Manhattan — since being sentenced to seven years in prison on conspiracy and securities-fraud convictions back in March of 2018. But that doesn’t mean he’s not making the most of his time.

According to a new report by the Wall Street Journal, Shkreli has been secretly running his business at Phoenixus AG (formerly known as Turing Pharmaceuticals) from behind bars using a contraband smartphone. Or at least he was, anyway — before this was made public knowledge when the story came out on Thursday. Likewise, he was also tweeting from a secret Twitter account that was shut down earlier this week when discovered.

Shkreli is hoping to emerge from prison in 2023 a wealthier man than when he entered, but some of the more fascinating aspects of the piece involve what prison is like for quite possibly the most universally reviled man in America. Apparently he sees a prison therapist, takes care of the prison’s cats, and occasionally argues with his cellmates about proper grammar — the latter of which seems very on brand for him. And speaking of on brand, here is this little excerpt which reveals Shkreli’s prison nickname:

He has made prison friends, including “Krispy” and “D-Block,” some of whom affectionately call him “Asshole,” according to people familiar with his new life. They walk alongside him in the hall to ward off shenanigans from other inmates. For reputational reasons they persuaded him to turn down a gig playing guitar in a prison band because the other members were locked up for child molestation.

Oh, Martin … knowing better than to join a child molester band seems like Prison 101, so clearly he still has a ways to go. At any rate, after the story came out, Shkreli’s name began trending on Twitter for the first time in about a year, as people still seem to be fascinated with him.