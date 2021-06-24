Getty Image
Matt Gaetz Insulted The General Who Called Out His Critical Race Theory Nonsense, And It Did Not Go Over Well

by: Twitter

Time was the GOP would sing the praises of the U.S. military — or at least use them as a cudgel with which to beat Democrats. Those days, apparently, are over. Donald Trump made anyone fair game, and his minions have no trouble throwing soldiers — who the former president reportedly once called “losers and suckers” — under the bus. So when Matt Gaetz dared attack a decorated general, people weren’t having it.

Earlier Wednesday, Gaetz made waves when he got owned by General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs, after claiming teaching Critical Race Theory — or the idea that the nation has deeply racist roots, which is undeniable — is somehow making soldiers “woke.” Milley responded that teaching it is a good thing, and that he found Gaetz’s accusation “personally offensive.” The congressman’s petulant response quickly became a social media meme, and rightly so.

Gaetz didn’t raise his voice to the general. But later, in safety on Twitter, he blasted Milley, writing, “With Generals like this it’s no wonder we’ve fought considerably more wars than we’ve won.”

A guy who’s never served who has mounting legal debt and ties to a sex trafficking ring talking down to a respected military leader? It didn’t go over so well. There were many parts of Gaetz’s personal life to dredge up, and some went for his DUIs.

Others chose his more recent legal woes.

Or his lack of military service.

Or his lack of military service and his more recent legal woes.

Some intimated that he might be a coward.

Others saw him as emblematic of the new GOP.

Anyway, next time Republicans try to hector Democrats for insufficient patriotism, show them Matt Gaetz’s tweet. Perhaps by then he’ll already be in jail.

