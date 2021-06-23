Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) got absolutely wrecked by General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs, who fired back at the Republican politician’s notion that embracing critical race theory has somehow weakened the military by making it “woke.” Milley made his remarks during a House Armed Services hearing on Wednesday, and he made it a point to tie the need to study America’s racial history with understanding why the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building occurred during a Donald Trump rally. The general also called Gaetz’s attack on the military “personally offensive” and scoffed at the term “woke.”

You can see his comments below along with a stunning cut to Gaetz at the 1:40 mark where the congressman can be seen shaking his head at Gen. Milley’s now-viral response:

Via Politico:

“I want to understand white rage — and I’m white,” Milley told lawmakers “What is it that caused thousands of people to assault this building and try to overturn the Constitution of the United States of America? “I’ve read Mao Tse Tung. I’ve read Karl Marx. I’ve read Lenin. That doesn’t make me a communist,” Milley continued. “So what is wrong with understanding, having some situational understanding about the country for which we are here to defend?”

As for how Gaetz was even present for the hearing, given his mounting legal problems, that’s another issue. The congressman could be facing sex trafficking charges as early as July after his former friend Joel Greenberg reaching a plea deal with prosecutors. That deal reportedly provided federal investigators with the names of several women, who are being interviewed about their alleged interactions with Gaetz.

(Via Politico)