After attending a secret gala for Young Republicans maskless on Thursday night that blatantly defied COVID guidelines, Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz became the target of a press conference held by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, who was not happy. The “ordinarily mild-mannered” politician was anything but as he eviscerated Gaetz for the irresponsible party, which was blasted all over social media. Murphy also gifted Gaetz with new nickname that’s sure to stick around. Via NBC New York:

“That guy in the middle, the tall, handsome fella in the gray suit, that is Representative Matt Putz – oh sorry, Matt Gaetz, and based upon his past performances, it is obvious being a knucklehead is not beyond the pale for him,” Murphy said at a news conference. “He was actually Sarah Palin’s backup act for this event.”

Murphy then gave Gaetz a stern warning, “I hope you’re watching Matt — you are not welcome in New Jersey, and frankly I don’t ever want you back in this state.”

The event was a holiday gala for the New York City Young Republicans who secretly held the event in Jersey City, only to turn around and brag about defying COVID restrictions on social media. Those in attendance, including Gaetz, thumbed their noses at New York City Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Dear Business Owners – Escape the Tyrany. Move to Florida. https://t.co/GwRbWNIU6z — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) December 4, 2020

Catch us if you can, Commie aCuomo. The show will always go on for patriots… Thanks for organizing an amazing America First event! @GavinWax @NYYRC 🇺🇸❤️ pic.twitter.com/Wwr4IzoZ00 — Ashley StClair 🇺🇸 (@stclairashley) December 4, 2020

However, the open display has now put the venue and the party’s organizers in the crosshairs of Jersey officials who are looking into legal action. As it turns out, Governor Murphy wasn’t the only one with a message to Gaetz. Jersey City Chief Prosecutor Jake Hudnut also had a warning for Congressman Putz.

Pssst…you are in #JerseyCity – not New York. Gov. Cuomo may not be able to “come and get” you. But I can. 🏛⚖️ https://t.co/EoP0msP6kI — Jake Hudnut (@JakeHudnut) December 4, 2020

(Via NBC New York)