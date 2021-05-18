Ever since it was revealed he was being investigated by federal authorities for his alleged role in a sex trafficking ring, Matt Gaetz has tried to pretend everything’s normal. When the Republican congressman has acknowledged he’s in trouble, it’s mostly been to paint himself as a victim, even using his plight to beg for donations. That’s only inspired some to troll him with even more gusto, as happened on Monday, when someone flew a banner reminded him that he’s in deep doo-doo.

According to Newsweek, after Joel Greenberg, his former confidant and “wingman,” plead guilty to six felony charges that may involve Gaetz, a banner could be seen over the Florida courthouse where it took place. Its message was simple: “TICK TOCK MATT GAETZ.”

Plane with banner reading “Tick Tock Matt Gaetz” flies over Gaetz associate/wingman Joel Greenberg’s plea hearing. This morning, Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-FL) former associate pleaded guilty to six charges, including sex trafficking a minor. (AP Photo/John Raoux) pic.twitter.com/KO0GKK8ReS — The Recount (@therecount) May 17, 2021

Among the charges to which Greenberg plead guilty are sex trafficking of a child, as well as production of a false document, aggravated identity theft, wire fraud, stalking and conspiracy to commit an offense against the U.S. The first charge involves a 17-year-old girl who was allegedly paid for sex and travel.

Gaetz is not mentioned in the 86-page plea agreement, which found the feds dropping 27 of the 33 charges made against Greenberg in exchange for “substantial assistance” with the investigation. Greenberg admits he was in what he called “sugar daddy” relationships with young women, in which he introduced them to adult men who paid them for sex. Gaetz, who has been under investigation since the last months of the Trump administration, has denied involvement.

(Via Newsweek)