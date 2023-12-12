Matt Rife is living up to his title of “the new It Boy of sh*tty comedy.”

The comedian’s Netflix special, Natural Selection, opens with a joke about domestic violence. Later, Rife mocked women who are into astrology. “I am so tired of you ladies blaming your poor decision-making skills on planets that don’t even know you,” he said, adding, “Just because Jupiter has a ring and you don’t doesn’t mean that’s what you’re supposed to look up to for this magical advice.” The joke caught the attention of TikTok influencer Bunny Hedaya and her “really into space” young son, Aiden, who corrected Rife. “Actually, it’s Saturn that has the rings,” he said, according to Newsweek. “And it has more [visible rings] also, and you’re mean to girls.”

This is where things blissfully could have ended — with an influencer having her child fact-check a comedian’s mediocre joke — but it was just the start. According to Hedaya, Rife left a comment for her son on Instagram, saying, “Jupiter also has [a] ring. OH!… and Santa [Claus] isn’t real. Your mom buys you presents with the money she makes on OnlyFans. Good luck.”

Hedaya said Rife was never tagged in the original video and she has no connection with the comedian. She continued: “While you clearly took a lighthearted video and turned it into fighting with a six-year-old.” Hedaya didn’t let the comment about her being an adult content creator slide either, criticizing Rife for assuming that “every single woman online makes money by showing their bodies, which like, if that’s what you do girl do you, like love it. I have never made a single dollar from a man.”

The comment has since been deleted, but screenshots are forever.

not matt rife having beef with 6 year olds on instagram pic.twitter.com/DXqZoAB13P — m (@realauntblazer) December 10, 2023

(Via Newsweek)