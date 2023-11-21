One of the first jokes in comedian Matt Rife’s Netflix special Natural Selection is about a waitress he met in Baltimore with a black eye. “It wasn’t like, ‘What happened?’ It was pretty obvious what happened,” he said. “And my boy, who I was with, was like, ‘Yeah, I feel bad for her, man, I feel like they should put her in the kitchen or something where nobody has to see her face.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, but I feel like if she could cook, she wouldn’t have that black eye.”

That joke about domestic violence — and others like it — has led to a backlash against Rife, who has over 18 million followers on TikTok. He responded on Instagram by writing, “If you’ve ever been offended by a joke I’ve told, here’s a link to my official apology.” It leads to a website for special needs helmets.

Comedian Matt Rife is facing backlash after posting a fake apology link on Instagram. Intended for those offended by jokes in his Netflix special, he actually linked to a website selling special needs helmets. pic.twitter.com/b6c8lpNe41 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) November 21, 2023

A clip from a 2015 episode of MTV’s Wild ‘N Out has also resurfaced since the special premiered last week. In it, Rife tries to make Zendaya laugh while she has a mouth full of water. “Look, you’re mixed, I want to be Black, let’s make a lifestyle movie,” he jokes, unable to crack a smile from the future Emmy-winning Euphoria actress. Rife then cups her face with his hands and instructs her to “spit that water out so I can get your number, please.”

The Euphoria star was visibly unimpressed with his attempts and wagged her finger to deny his advances. His co-stars also jumped to her defense and told him to back off. “Keep your hands off her, Matt,” one cast member yelled, while another said, “She’s too young.”

You can see the clip below, along with reactions.

To each their own, but how Matt Rife treated Zendaya on Wild 'N Out is what did it for me. https://t.co/ZQFS83cbWr pic.twitter.com/gWGNwTnfFc — Wardere 🎁🎄🎅 (@Wardere) November 21, 2023

Zendaya called it in 2017! She wasn’t having it with Matt Rife. pic.twitter.com/3wRpDbjVG6 — Chris Glaittli (@blakchris415) November 21, 2023

I disliked Matt Rife the second I saw that clip of him touching Zendaya‘s face years ago but wow he’s just gotten worse https://t.co/hLF6KWBmGq — anna🇵🇸 (@eatlocalcoochie) November 21, 2023

totally forgot matt rife was on wild 'n out and made the weird comments to zendaya. it's all starting to make sense now. — Kiri || Weird In-Between Era (@Kirith0tt) November 21, 2023

yall just realizing Matt Rife isn't funny? do yall not remember when he was on Wild n Out and completely creeped out Zendaya?? mans a whole ick 😩 and definitely got a chin implant💁🏽‍♂️ — EggNog Spice Rat 🌶️🐁🎄 (@SpiceRatDnB) November 20, 2023

had I known matt rife was the same guy on wild n out that touched zendaya’s face, I would’ve instantly hated him 😭 — necey saw louis (@lwtdayaaa) November 20, 2023

(Via Page Six)