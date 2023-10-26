Netflix knows that you are ready to collapse into your couch for hibernation season. We’re not quite there yet, but at least the streamer is providing plenty of content to keep you busy throughout the month and Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Expect the return of a ridiculously popular Netflix survival drama series, only as a reality show. Additionaly, the crown jewel of Netflix will reach its final tragic crescendo in The Crown with the death of Princess Diana and the fallout that ruffled a monarchy.

The streamer is also going in hard on anime library additions, including Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, BLUE EYE SAMURAI, Onimusha, Akuma Kun, My Daemon, and Onmyoji. Perhaps that’s a new horizon that you would enjoy exploring while new content slows down a bit during the continuing actor’s strike. However, the Cobra Kai guys also have a new comedy coming your way, and there’s a cinematic legend starring in his own documentary, too. Also, a little Sam Raimi ditty called Drag Me To Hell arrives in the library to keep the Halloween spirit cruising into another month.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in November.

Squid Game: The Challenge (Netflix series streaming 11/22)

This controversial reality series bases itself upon the South Korean survival drama, which found its inspiration within the real-life financial forces that are plaguing the world as we speak. Still, a contestant will eventually make their way towards a $4.56 million reward, but of course, they will have to beat out 455 other real players while playing ghastly games like the ones in the original series. No problem?

The Crown: Season 6 (Netflix series streaming 11/16)

The final season of this royal soap opera is upon us. The story will partially focus upon the courtship of Prince William and Duchess Kate after they met at university. Charles will marry his former mistress, Camilla, and Diana will move on as well. Sadly, the world already knows how a car chase between the paparazzi and Diana/Dodi Fayed ended. Thus, the Queen will enjoy her Golden Jubilee while a “fairy tale” ends and another one begins.

Obliterated (Netflix series streaming 11/30)

The Cobra Kai creators concocted a more adult action/comedy series that takes place in Vegas, where things will not stay in Vegas if an elite special forces team doesn’t properly diffuse a deadly threat. Unfortunately, they believe that they do the job and then proceed get wasted, only to realize that the terrorist threat in question has not been eliminated. Cue the tipsy search for the real nuke — gotta hate it when that happens.

Sly (Netflix documentary streaming 11/3)

A whole lot of Sylvester Stallone has been going on these days on TV (Tulsa King) and reality TV (The Family Stallone). This film reveals how a “rocky” younger life led Stallone to become Rocky Balboa, a role that has lasted for decades and has made him a living legend.

Avail. TBA

Elena Knows

The Railway Men

Replacing Chef Chico

Avail. 11/1

13 Going on 30

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

60 Days In: Season 5

The Addams Family

The Big Lebowski

The Change-Up

Desperado

Downsizing

Drag Me to Hell

Hurricane Season

Locked In

Love in the Wild: Season 1

Madea’s Family Reunion

Mysteries of the Faith

The Mummy (2017)

Nuovo Olimpo

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

Pitch Perfect

The Scorpion King

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Sherlock Gnomes

Six Feet Under: Seasons 1-5

Sixteen Candles

The Social Network

Ted 2

Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom

Victorious: Season 3

Whiplash

Wingwomen

Avail. 11/2

All the Light We Cannot See

Cigarette Girl

Higuita: The Way of the Scorpion

Onimusha

Unicorn Academy

Avail. 11/3

BLUE EYE SAMURAI

Daily Dose of Sunshine

Erin & Aaron: Season 1

Ferry: The Series

NYAD

Selling Sunset: Season 7

Sly

The Tailor: Season 3

Vacaciones de verano

Avail. 11/4

The Amazing Race: Season 17

The Amazing Race: Season 31

Insidious: The Red Door

Lopez vs. Lopez: Season 1

Avail. 11/7

Face Off: Seasons 4-5

The Improv: 60 and Still Standing

Avail. 11/8

The Billionaire, the Butler and the Boyfriend

The Claus Family 3

Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld

Escaping Twin Flame

Robbie Williams

Avail. 11/9

Akuma Kun

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre

Avail. 11/10

At the Moment

The Killer

Team Ninja Warrior: Season 2

Avail. 11/11

Laguna Beach: Season 3

Avail. 11/14

Criminal Code

Dubai Bling: Season 2

How to Become a Mob Boss

The Netflix Cup: Swing to Survive

Suburræterna

Avail. 11/15

Feedback

First Wives Club: Seasons 1-3

Matt Rife: Natural Selection

Million Dollar Decorators: Season 1

Avail. 11/16

Best. Christmas. Ever!

The Crown: Season 6 Part 1

Downton Abbey

Harriet

In Love and Deep Water

Lone Survivor

Avail. 11/17

All-Time High

Believer 2

CoComelon Lane

The Dads

The Queenstown Kings

Rustin

Sagrada Familia: Season 2

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Stamped from the Beginning

Avail. 11/20

Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 1-2

Avail. 11/21

Leo

Avail. 11/22

Crime Diaries: The Celebrity Stylist

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America: Season 2

Squid Game: The Challenge

Avail. 11/23

Love Island USA: Season 3

My Daemon

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 6

Avail. 11/24

A Nearly Normal Family

DOI BOY

I Don’t Expect Anyone to Believe Me

Last Call for Istanbul

My Demon

Wedding Games

Avail. 11/27

Go Dog Go: Season 4

Avail. 11/28

Comedy Royale

Love Like a K-Drama

Onmyoji

Verified Stand-Up

Avail. 11/29

American Symphony

Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife

Avail. 11/30

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday

Family Switch

Hard Days

Obliterated

School Spirits: Season 1

Virgin River: Season 5 Part 2

And it’s your last chance to stream these titles:

Leaving 11/3

The Amazing Race: Season 5

The Amazing Race: Season 7

Leaving 11/6

Jerry Seinfeld: Comedian

Leaving 11/10

Laguna Beach: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 11/15

Accepted

Jeff Dunham: All Over the Map

Loving

Leaving 11/22

Hard Kill

Love Island USA: Season 1

Leaving 11/29

Disappearance at Clifton Hill

Leaving 11/30

About Last Night

Arrival

Basketball Wives: Seasons 1-2

Dear John

Fences

Hook

LEGO: Friends: Seasons 1-4

New in Town

Peppermint

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

Superbad

Surf’s Up

The Punisher

Up in the Air