Netflix knows that you are ready to collapse into your couch for hibernation season. We’re not quite there yet, but at least the streamer is providing plenty of content to keep you busy throughout the month and Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Expect the return of a ridiculously popular Netflix survival drama series, only as a reality show. Additionaly, the crown jewel of Netflix will reach its final tragic crescendo in The Crown with the death of Princess Diana and the fallout that ruffled a monarchy.
The streamer is also going in hard on anime library additions, including Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, BLUE EYE SAMURAI, Onimusha, Akuma Kun, My Daemon, and Onmyoji. Perhaps that’s a new horizon that you would enjoy exploring while new content slows down a bit during the continuing actor’s strike. However, the Cobra Kai guys also have a new comedy coming your way, and there’s a cinematic legend starring in his own documentary, too. Also, a little Sam Raimi ditty called Drag Me To Hell arrives in the library to keep the Halloween spirit cruising into another month.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in November.
Squid Game: The Challenge (Netflix series streaming 11/22)
This controversial reality series bases itself upon the South Korean survival drama, which found its inspiration within the real-life financial forces that are plaguing the world as we speak. Still, a contestant will eventually make their way towards a $4.56 million reward, but of course, they will have to beat out 455 other real players while playing ghastly games like the ones in the original series. No problem?
The Crown: Season 6 (Netflix series streaming 11/16)
The final season of this royal soap opera is upon us. The story will partially focus upon the courtship of Prince William and Duchess Kate after they met at university. Charles will marry his former mistress, Camilla, and Diana will move on as well. Sadly, the world already knows how a car chase between the paparazzi and Diana/Dodi Fayed ended. Thus, the Queen will enjoy her Golden Jubilee while a “fairy tale” ends and another one begins.
Obliterated (Netflix series streaming 11/30)
The Cobra Kai creators concocted a more adult action/comedy series that takes place in Vegas, where things will not stay in Vegas if an elite special forces team doesn’t properly diffuse a deadly threat. Unfortunately, they believe that they do the job and then proceed get wasted, only to realize that the terrorist threat in question has not been eliminated. Cue the tipsy search for the real nuke — gotta hate it when that happens.
Sly (Netflix documentary streaming 11/3)
A whole lot of Sylvester Stallone has been going on these days on TV (Tulsa King) and reality TV (The Family Stallone). This film reveals how a “rocky” younger life led Stallone to become Rocky Balboa, a role that has lasted for decades and has made him a living legend.
Avail. TBA
Elena Knows
The Railway Men
Replacing Chef Chico
Avail. 11/1
13 Going on 30
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
60 Days In: Season 5
The Addams Family
The Big Lebowski
The Change-Up
Desperado
Downsizing
Drag Me to Hell
Hurricane Season
Locked In
Love in the Wild: Season 1
Madea’s Family Reunion
Mysteries of the Faith
The Mummy (2017)
Nuovo Olimpo
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
Pitch Perfect
The Scorpion King
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Sherlock Gnomes
Six Feet Under: Seasons 1-5
Sixteen Candles
The Social Network
Ted 2
Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom
Victorious: Season 3
Whiplash
Wingwomen
Avail. 11/2
All the Light We Cannot See
Cigarette Girl
Higuita: The Way of the Scorpion
Onimusha
Unicorn Academy
Avail. 11/3
BLUE EYE SAMURAI
Daily Dose of Sunshine
Erin & Aaron: Season 1
Ferry: The Series
NYAD
Selling Sunset: Season 7
Sly
The Tailor: Season 3
Vacaciones de verano
Avail. 11/4
The Amazing Race: Season 17
The Amazing Race: Season 31
Insidious: The Red Door
Lopez vs. Lopez: Season 1
Avail. 11/7
Face Off: Seasons 4-5
The Improv: 60 and Still Standing
Avail. 11/8
The Billionaire, the Butler and the Boyfriend
The Claus Family 3
Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld
Escaping Twin Flame
Robbie Williams
Avail. 11/9
Akuma Kun
Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre
Avail. 11/10
At the Moment
The Killer
Team Ninja Warrior: Season 2
Avail. 11/11
Laguna Beach: Season 3
Avail. 11/14
Criminal Code
Dubai Bling: Season 2
How to Become a Mob Boss
The Netflix Cup: Swing to Survive
Suburræterna
Avail. 11/15
Feedback
First Wives Club: Seasons 1-3
Matt Rife: Natural Selection
Million Dollar Decorators: Season 1
Avail. 11/16
Best. Christmas. Ever!
The Crown: Season 6 Part 1
Downton Abbey
Harriet
In Love and Deep Water
Lone Survivor
Avail. 11/17
All-Time High
Believer 2
CoComelon Lane
The Dads
The Queenstown Kings
Rustin
Sagrada Familia: Season 2
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off
Stamped from the Beginning
Avail. 11/20
Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 1-2
Avail. 11/21
Leo
Avail. 11/22
Crime Diaries: The Celebrity Stylist
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America: Season 2
Squid Game: The Challenge
Avail. 11/23
Love Island USA: Season 3
My Daemon
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 6
Avail. 11/24
A Nearly Normal Family
DOI BOY
I Don’t Expect Anyone to Believe Me
Last Call for Istanbul
My Demon
Wedding Games
Avail. 11/27
Go Dog Go: Season 4
Avail. 11/28
Comedy Royale
Love Like a K-Drama
Onmyoji
Verified Stand-Up
Avail. 11/29
American Symphony
Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife
Avail. 11/30
The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday
Family Switch
Hard Days
Obliterated
School Spirits: Season 1
Virgin River: Season 5 Part 2
And it’s your last chance to stream these titles:
Leaving 11/3
The Amazing Race: Season 5
The Amazing Race: Season 7
Leaving 11/6
Jerry Seinfeld: Comedian
Leaving 11/10
Laguna Beach: Seasons 1-2
Leaving 11/15
Accepted
Jeff Dunham: All Over the Map
Loving
Leaving 11/22
Hard Kill
Love Island USA: Season 1
Leaving 11/29
Disappearance at Clifton Hill
Leaving 11/30
About Last Night
Arrival
Basketball Wives: Seasons 1-2
Dear John
Fences
Hook
LEGO: Friends: Seasons 1-4
New in Town
Peppermint
Stuart Little
Stuart Little 2
Superbad
Surf’s Up
The Punisher
Up in the Air