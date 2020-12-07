Matthew McConaughey isn’t exactly known for being a celebrity who leaps into political discussions, so it was pretty unusual to see him talk about the 2020 election results and “liberal hypocrisy” with actor/comedian Russell Brand. While stopping by Brand’s”Under the Skin” podcast, McConaughey joined his host in slamming Hollywood’s treatment of Trump voters, particularly those who are still clinging to hope that the president’s “Elite Strike Force” lead team led by Rudy Giuliani will flip the election results away from Joe Biden.

“There are a lot on that illiberal left that absolutely condescend, patronize, and are arrogant towards the other 50 percent,” McConaughey opined after Brand said that he doesn’t like hearing “offhanded” remarks about how Trump or Brexit voters are “dumb.” McConaughey then chastised his liberal friends who refused to believe that Trump won in 2016, but are mocking Trump voters for doing the same. Via Page Six:

“I’m sure you saw it in our industry when Trump was voted in four years ago, they were in denial that was real. Some of them were in absolute denial,” McConaughey said. He suggested that it would now be hypocritical for them to expect Trump voters to give up on challenging President-elect Joe Biden’s win. “[Now] it looks like Biden’s our guy. Now you’ve got the right that’s in denial, ’cause their side has fake news. And I understand, they’ve been fed fake news. No one knows what the hell to believe, right? So they’re putting down their last bastion of defense.”

In a move that’s sure to go over well on social media, McConaughey ended his remarks by calling for his Hollywood friends to meet in the middle. “Let’s get aggressively centric. I dare you,” he said.

(Via Russell Brand on YouTube)