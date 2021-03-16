Matthew McConaughey recently declared that he was claiming to be considering a political race (specifically to unseat Texas Governor Greg Abbott after multiple controversies, including the state’s power catastrophe and pandemic response). The Wolf Of Wall Street actor has definitely been getting political lately, including how he scolded Hollywood “liberals” while talking with Russell Brand, but there’s no telling if McConaughey plans on keeping that tone going in his latest endeavor: his very own YouTube channel, where he’ll share his tricks and trades on how (in the words of his foundation‘s actual name) to “Just Keep Livin.”

The Oscar winner kept the vibe closer to what people usually expect from him with his announcement, which begins with his obligatory quote from Dazed and Confused: “Alright, alright, alright.”

The channel, as McConaughey describes it, will be “a destination where I’m going to share who I am, who I’m not, what I believe in, what I don’t, what I’m doing, what I’m not doing, along with some approaches to life that I’ve found useful and constructive along the way.” In the end, viewers should expect “prescriptions in the art of living” that the actor says he’s used to “navigate this rodeo we all live in.” It’s McConaughey’s rodeo, and we’re all just living in it. Well, he wasn’t done yet.

“Hopefully, it’s gonna be all killa, no filla!” he exclaimed in his laid-back way. “With some raps and rhymes that can help you get back on time, put a little reason to your rhyme. Some food for thought, with a sip of wine.” The little whistle he does before saying, “Wine”? That’s pretty killa, so get down with monitoring this channel.