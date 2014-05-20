McDonald’s Just Unveiled A Terrifying New Mascot That Will Make You Wish They’d Stick To Creepy Clowns

Not to be outdone by the terrifying new Lemonheads mascot, McDonald’s unveiled a nightmare-inducing “ambassador” of its own yesterday. The announcement came via press release, while the official unveiling of the Happy Meal-pushing mascot arrived via Twitter:
According to the aforementioned press release, Happy is an animated Happy Meal box, so expect him to amp up the creepiness with movement. Children across the globe have already been exposed to Happy in motion, as he was first introduced in 2009 in France. Happy has also been introduced in Latin America and other countries in Europe and “is now set to make a grand entrance in the U.S.”
The mascot’s mission is to bring “more fun and excitement to kids’ meals, including eating wholesome food choices like low-fat yogurt.” This just keeps getting worse.
These have been in Australia for quite a while now and they are pretty creepy
Yeah in France (and Europe too I think) and they don’t bother me.
[www.youtube.com]
No, thank you. The concept of a box with teeth is already well-established nightmare fuel in the form of Vagina Dentata.
Redbox has notified their lawyers, be prepared for a legal battle to the death.
WHY’D THEY GIVE IT TEETH!? WHY!?
And also why isn’t the golden arch just the eyes? That would be more cartoonish and less freaky than this asshole’s eyeballs sitting on top of his head.
He has two Clippys embedded in his skull.
[cdn10.mixrmedia.com]
Oh my god, you’re right.
It’s not even creative…”Happy”??
WTF was wrong with Grimace?
Happy Meals are just going to have other licensed toys in them and get, for example, a big Spider-man face to hide this monstrosity. Who are the ad wizards who didn’t realize they should just turn in an empty red circle and go get drunk?