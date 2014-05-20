McDonald’s Just Unveiled A Terrifying New Mascot That Will Make You Wish They’d Stick To Creepy Clowns

Not to be outdone by the terrifying new Lemonheads mascot, McDonald’s unveiled a nightmare-inducing “ambassador” of its own yesterday. The announcement came via press release, while the official unveiling of the Happy Meal-pushing mascot arrived via Twitter:

According to the aforementioned press release, Happy is an animated Happy Meal box, so expect him to amp up the creepiness with movement. Children across the globe have already been exposed to Happy in motion, as he was first introduced in 2009 in France. Happy has also been introduced in Latin America and other countries in Europe and “is now set to make a grand entrance in the U.S.”

The mascot’s mission is to bring “more fun and excitement to kids’ meals, including eating wholesome food choices like low-fat yogurt.” This just keeps getting worse.