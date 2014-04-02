Meet Kwasi Enin, The High School Student Who Was Accepted To All 8 Ivy League Schools

Move over EGOT, there’s a new gold standard when it comes to pulling off the ultimate clean sweep. Kwasi Enin is normally just a 17-year old senior at William Floyd High School in Mastic Beach, New York, but today he’s a rock star god of academia after he rolled the dice in applying to all eight Ivy League universities and was accepted to them all. Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Princeton, Penn and Yale… Accepted. If only he’d applied to Stansbury as well. It is the Harvard of the West, after all.

Originally, he thought that only two or three of the Ivies would accept him – you know, like an average genius teenager – but when it came time for the replies to come rolling in last Thursday, it was just yes after yes. The only exception was Princeton, which had already accepted Enin back in December. Come on, Princeton, the stench of desperation is an awful cologne.

Brown: Yes. Columbia: Yes. Cornell: Yes. And the yesses kept coming. “I was like — this can’t be happening.” By session’s end, about 5 p.m., he had checked six Ivy League schools and then received an email at about 5:30 p.m. from Harvard — a school he thought would never accept him. “It has to be the one to reject me,” he said as he sat in his high school library Monday, still incredulous. “They’re Harvard.” (Via Newsday)

Of course Harvard made him sweat it out. They probably even misspelled his name by one letter just to screw with him, or listed his singing style as a bass instead of baritone, to see if he had the balls to correct Harvard or if he’d adapt to please them. It’ll be Harvard’s loss, though, because Enin explained that he’s already leaning toward becoming a Yale man.

So what’s a kid who was just accepted to every Ivy League school like anyway? Is he a huge nerd, with glasses so thick that people set drinks on them? Does he pre-cut his underwear so the daily wedgies don’t hurt as much? It turns out he’s not only a genius, but an athlete, singer and an all-around pretty cool kid.