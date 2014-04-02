Meet Kwasi Enin, The High School Student Who Was Accepted To All 8 Ivy League Schools

Move over EGOT, there’s a new gold standard when it comes to pulling off the ultimate clean sweep. Kwasi Enin is normally just a 17-year old senior at William Floyd High School in Mastic Beach, New York, but today he’s a rock star god of academia after he rolled the dice in applying to all eight Ivy League universities and was accepted to them all. Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Princeton, Penn and Yale… Accepted. If only he’d applied to Stansbury as well. It is the Harvard of the West, after all.
Originally, he thought that only two or three of the Ivies would accept him – you know, like an average genius teenager – but when it came time for the replies to come rolling in last Thursday, it was just yes after yes. The only exception was Princeton, which had already accepted Enin back in December. Come on, Princeton, the stench of desperation is an awful cologne.
Brown: Yes. Columbia: Yes. Cornell: Yes. And the yesses kept coming. “I was like — this can’t be happening.”
By session’s end, about 5 p.m., he had checked six Ivy League schools and then received an email at about 5:30 p.m. from Harvard — a school he thought would never accept him.
“It has to be the one to reject me,” he said as he sat in his high school library Monday, still incredulous. “They’re Harvard.” (Via Newsday)
Of course Harvard made him sweat it out. They probably even misspelled his name by one letter just to screw with him, or listed his singing style as a bass instead of baritone, to see if he had the balls to correct Harvard or if he’d adapt to please them. It’ll be Harvard’s loss, though, because Enin explained that he’s already leaning toward becoming a Yale man.
So what’s a kid who was just accepted to every Ivy League school like anyway? Is he a huge nerd, with glasses so thick that people set drinks on them? Does he pre-cut his underwear so the daily wedgies don’t hurt as much? It turns out he’s not only a genius, but an athlete, singer and an all-around pretty cool kid.
it is proven that the more prestigious the school the easier it is for qualifying minorities to get in, especially if they come from low-income families. A lot of these schools don’t get as many minorities applying as they would like because the kids assume they can’t get in. Even this kid, who obviously had a pretty good shot at these schools, though most would reject him. Just goes to show itdoesnt hurt to apply.
You’re mostly right, but it’s actually harder for Asians to get accepted.
Affirmative Action in these situations actually punishes them much more than whites, so much so that there is essentially a de facto quota on Asians in Ivy League schools, not unlike the old “gentleman’s agreement” that severely limited the number of qualified Jews at these schools in the past.
And this is all being done in the name of diversity and multi-culturalism. Pretty ironic.
[www.theatlantic.com]
Congrats to the kid, though. Getting in to all of the Ivies is still amazing. But if he was Korean, I think he’d be going to Cal Tech.
Don’t really get why it’s that big a deal. I’m guessing a lot of students that go to Harvard could have been accepted to all the Ivy League schools.
My limited knowledge is that it depends on what you’re going for but that Harvard and Yale are harder than the rest of the Ivy colleges.
Newsflash: He’s black. There was another story about a DC student who was accepted to Princeton, Yale, UPenn, and Brown and surprise, surprise: He’s black. The only time these stories, are newsworthy is when it’s a black kid. I’m not upset about it. It’s much better than hearing about a 17 year old black kid being gunned down.
Cue Rick Santorum, “What a snob!”
“If only he’d applied to Stansbury as well. It is the Harvard of the West, after all.”
Or Stanford, perhaps, the “Princebury of the West”.
I’m a school counselor, so I know a little bit about the college application process. Even for very qualified applicants, it is a crap shoot whether you will be accepted to the highly selective schools. It may be easier for some minorities because their are less applicants of their background, but their are still many more applicants of similar background than there are spots available.
It’s like winning at craps 7 times in a row.
For someone who is a school counselor, you definitely don’t know how to use the right for of “there.”
*form
This seems like a giant waste of application fees to me
