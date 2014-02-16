Meet Porn Star Brett Rossi, Charlie Sheen’s Next Ex-Wife

UPDATES
Charlie Sheen Wants To Have More Kids With His Porn Star Fiancee Brett Rossi
Sheen’s Porn Star Fiance Is Still Married To Someone Else
Anger Management’s Charlie Sheen got down on his knee yesterday morning, like a goddamn gentleman, and proposed to his girlfriend, porn actress Brett Rossi. Rossi, who will make a lovely ex-wife very soon, will become the fourth wife of Charlie Sheen, although he’d be remiss if it weren’t noted that one of his marriages was annulled, thereby making this the “third time is a charm” marriage by technicaility.
Rossi could not be any more excited about the future prospects of a wealthy divorce settlement, as she tells E!
“Yes! We are engaged! He even was a gentleman and got down on one knee,” she tells E!. “I was not expecting it at all. We had a beautiful Valentine’s Day and he proposed to me early this morning after we watched the sun rise.
“The ring is classic and beautiful, but I don’t have any photos to share just yet. This is the happiest moment of both our lives. He’s my best friend and my soulmate.”
Ms. Rossi should not count her chickens just yet. While the break-up is inevitable, she may not make it to the alter, if the past is any indication. Sheen has had a number of engagements that didn’t make it to the big day, including one to Kelly Preston, who called off the wedding after Sheen SHOT HER IN THE ARM.
Bygones, right?
Ross is the star of such classics as, Nice Shoes… Wanna F*ck?, Mother-Daughter Exchange Club 22, and Seduced by Mommy 2. From her filmography, it appears that she’s an expert in lesbian porn, with a particular focus on Mommy/Daughter relationships. I bet she has the BEST Linked In account.
Source: E! Online
*sighs*
Just when she finally did her first boy/girl scene.
Oh we’ll, such is life.
Meanwhile somewhere on her person there is something old, something new, something borrowed, and something blew.
I think Sheen has the old and blew covered.
I’m a connoisseur of the fine arts, and I had to look her up. Charlie could have done worse in picking a future ex-wife
Wait, Brett is a girl’s name now? If I ever get round to breeding, I’m going to be seriously confused about what to call my kids.
Ummmm an equally fap-worthy Brett Butler? Gonna go watch reruns of Grace Under Fire now…
Hot crazy funny babe, and a hell of a leadoff hitter.
So will she be a 50s style wife and give up her career to stay at home with the kids?
In the spirit of feminism she should continue to work at her current job after she is married.
The wedding dress is a lovely shade of Kevlar with a ballistic plate bodice.
She could do better.
In fairness, she could probably do worse, too.
I hope she doesn’t get confused when she starts walking down the aisle and the choirs sings “Here comes the bride”, and she mistakes it for instructions from her director. The ceremony will likely have a videographer and photographer, after all.
Could’a sworn a Charlie Sheen wedding was some sort of sex thing. Anyways, I wish these two crazy kids the best of luck.
Add Sheen to the list of celebs about whom we can use the great old saw, “He’s been married so many timed he has rice marks all over his face.”
I’ve been masturbating to her before I even knew her name. That’s right folks…. I am a hipster masturbator.
I don’t consider performers who only do girls on-screen as “legit” porn stars.