Ahead of Halloween, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) released rules for striking members on what not to wear during spooky season. Costumes based on characters from struck movies and shows, like Cowboy Barbie and Ken from Barbie or Sad Kendall Roy on a Bench from Succession, were advised against; instead, actors were asked to “choose costumes inspired by generalized characters and figures (ghost, zombie, spider, etc.).” SNL poked fun at the guidelines, while Megan Fox straight-up defied them by tagging the guild on Instagram.

The Jennifer’s Body actress attended the Casamigos Halloween Party while dressed up as schoolgirl assassin Gogo Yubari from Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill: Volume 1, while her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, went as Uma Thurman’s The Bride. Fox shared photos of the costume (the fake blood is a nice touch) on Instagram with a caption that simply reads, “@sagaftra.”

Lisa Ann Walter, who plays Melissa Schemmenti on Abbott Elementary and is also a member of the SAG-AFTRA negotiating committee, criticized Fox for the caption on X. “What a rebel. Keep posturing for stupid shit, pretty lady,” she wrote. “Meanwhile we’ll be working 10 hours a day – unpaid – to get basic contract earners a fair deal (PS-the post responded members questions. No one cares about kids’ costumes. Just high pros at fancy parties. Like Megan).”