If you were hoping to see Ryan Gosling dress up as Margot Robbie’s Barbie or Tom Cruise as Oppenheimer for Halloween, maybe next year.

SAG-AFTRA has requested striking actors and actresses, who are seeking a fair deal from greedy executives, to avoid dressing up as characters from “struck content,” like Barbie, Bluey, and anything Marvel. Instead, members are being asked to “choose costumes inspired by generalized characters and figures,” like ghosts or spiders (but no Shelob). “Let’s use our collective power to send a loud and clear message to our struck employers that we will not promote their content without a fair contract,” the guidelines read.

Members can dress up as characters from non-struck content, however, like an animated TV show. Marvel superheroes, however, are not allowed despite having comic book roots, because they’re owned by Disney… The SAG-AFTRA strike is nearing its 100th day without a day after talks broke off on Saturday without a deal.

Members can technically wear whatever they want on Halloween, but SAG-AFTRA would prefer they not “post photos of costumes inspired by struck content to social media.” So as much as I want to see Kurt Russell in a Godzilla costume, it’s not worth it until a fair deal is reached.

Forget zombies. There’s something way scarier: a scab.

(Via SAG-AFTRA and the Hollywood Reporter)