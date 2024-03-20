Following her appearance at the Super Bowl, where she joked about looking like a “one of those super expensive silicone real sex dolls you can only get in japan,” Megan Fox discussed her history with plastic surgery on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

“My boobs have been fake since I was 21 or 22. I got them done in between the first and second Transformers. But I had them done conservatively,” she said, according to the Daily Mail. “Because back then everyone did the work, but you had to do work that was undetectable.”

Fox, who is “very afraid of dying under general anaesthesia,” described herself as “that little girl that was in the mirror like, ‘Where are my boobies?’ I always wanted big boobies. So I wasn’t happy with the first set. I had them redone after I was done breastfeeding my kids because I don’t know where they went, but they went. Then I had to have them redone very recently because the first set I didn’t have enough body fat to disguise — you could see the rippling thing of the implants. I don’t like surgery — my body doesn’t react well to general anesthesia — and so when I go to have a surgery, it’s a very big deal.”

The Jennifer’s Body actress asked the doctor for the “biggest boobs you can fit in my body.” She’s now up to size 32D, “which is not that big, they just look big on my body because my body’s tiny… I wanted t*tties. I don’t care what’s on trend, give me 1990 stripper t*tties. And he did it.”

Fox has never had a facelift or Brazilian butt lift, or buccal fat removal because “I’m a very like lean person that doesn’t have enough body fat or fat in my face so I will only ever put fat in.”

You can listen to the podcast above.