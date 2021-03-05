Getty Image
Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ Co-Star Patrick Adams Is Trashing The British Monarchy In Her Defense

Following Meghan Markle’s 2017 engagement and subsequent marriage to Britain’s Prince Harry, it’s fair to say that she’s endured a difficult time in the U.K. The British press continuously publishes negative articles about the couple, and the lack of a defense from the palace eventually led the Meghan and Harry to move to California. That’s where they’ve spent the pandemic, and Meghan’s getting back into the TV groove with a Netflix deal (along with Harry) and more. That hasn’t stopped the ugliness, and even though Meghan recently won a privacy lawsuit against a tabloid, she’s been greeted with news that Buckingham Palace is investigating “bullying” claims made against Meghan by staffers.

All of this is dovetailing with Meghan and Harry’s upcoming tell-all interview with Oprah for CBS Evening News that will air on Sunday, and the embattlement appears to be hitting a fever pitch, especially after the British royals were painted in a highly unflattering light for their alleged treatment of Princess Diana on The Crown‘s latest season (which led the British government to request a “fiction” disclaimer, although Netflix said no way).

Many are startled at the seeming similarities in the situations of Prince Harry’s mother and his wife, and there’s an added twist that many, including Meghan’s former Suits co-star, Patrick Adams, has noted. In a lengthy Twitter thread, he’s defending her while expressing disgust at what he describes asendless racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitriol spewed in her direction” by the British press. He’s appalled, too, at what he calls “OBSCENE” treatment of Meghan by “the Royal Family, who’s newest member is currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER, is promoting and amplifying accusations of ‘bullying’ against a woman who herself was basically forced to flea the UK in order protect her family and her own mental health.”

The entire Twitter thread is worth reading. Ultimately, Patrick illuminates Meghan as a kind and giving person and “a powerful woman with a deep sense of morality and a fierce work ethic.” He ends by advising the British press and the Royal Family to “[f]ind someone else to admonish, berate and torment. My friend Meghan is way out of your league.” Read the full thread below.

