Following Meghan Markle’s 2017 engagement and subsequent marriage to Britain’s Prince Harry, it’s fair to say that she’s endured a difficult time in the U.K. The British press continuously publishes negative articles about the couple, and the lack of a defense from the palace eventually led the Meghan and Harry to move to California. That’s where they’ve spent the pandemic, and Meghan’s getting back into the TV groove with a Netflix deal (along with Harry) and more. That hasn’t stopped the ugliness, and even though Meghan recently won a privacy lawsuit against a tabloid, she’s been greeted with news that Buckingham Palace is investigating “bullying” claims made against Meghan by staffers.

All of this is dovetailing with Meghan and Harry’s upcoming tell-all interview with Oprah for CBS Evening News that will air on Sunday, and the embattlement appears to be hitting a fever pitch, especially after the British royals were painted in a highly unflattering light for their alleged treatment of Princess Diana on The Crown‘s latest season (which led the British government to request a “fiction” disclaimer, although Netflix said no way).

Many are startled at the seeming similarities in the situations of Prince Harry’s mother and his wife, and there’s an added twist that many, including Meghan’s former Suits co-star, Patrick Adams, has noted. In a lengthy Twitter thread, he’s defending her while expressing disgust at what he describes as “endless racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitriol spewed in her direction” by the British press. He’s appalled, too, at what he calls “OBSCENE” treatment of Meghan by “the Royal Family, who’s newest member is currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER, is promoting and amplifying accusations of ‘bullying’ against a woman who herself was basically forced to flea the UK in order protect her family and her own mental health.”

The entire Twitter thread is worth reading. Ultimately, Patrick illuminates Meghan as a kind and giving person and “a powerful woman with a deep sense of morality and a fierce work ethic.” He ends by advising the British press and the Royal Family to “[f]ind someone else to admonish, berate and torment. My friend Meghan is way out of your league.” Read the full thread below.

Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits. From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued. — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) March 5, 2021

She has always been a powerful woman with a deep sense of morality and a fierce work ethic and has never been afraid to speak up, be heard and defend herself and those she holds dear. Like the rest of the world, I have watched her navigate the last few years in astonishment. — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) March 5, 2021

She fell in love, moved to a new country, became a household name across the entire globe and began the difficult work of trying to find her place in a family dynamic that can at best be described as complicated and at worst, seemingly archaic and toxic. — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) March 5, 2021

It sickened me to read the endless racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitriol spewed in her direction from all manner of media across the UK and the world but I also knew that Meghan was stronger than people realized or understood and they would regret underestimating her. — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) March 5, 2021

And then they welcomed Archie. And on any sort of decent planet that would be a time to stop sharpening the knives and let these two people enjoy the magical early months and years of starting a family. But we don’t live on that planet and instead the hunt continued. — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) March 5, 2021

It’s OBSCENE that the Royal Family, who’s newest member is currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER, is promoting and amplifying accusations of “bullying” against a woman who herself was basically forced to flea the UK in order protect her family and her own mental health. — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) March 5, 2021

IMO, this newest chapter and it’s timing is just another stunning example of the shamelessness of a institution that has outlived its relevance, is way overdrawn on credibility and apparently bankrupt of decency. — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) March 5, 2021