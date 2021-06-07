While Meghan McCain‘s outbursts are usually of the more contentious variety, The View co-host was uncharacteristically giggleish on Monday morning during a segment on Donald Trump’s pants. As the panel attempted to have a discussion on the state of the former president’s pants, which appeared to be on backwards during a rare public appearance at an event for North Carolina Republicans, McCain couldn’t stop herself from bursting into laughter for most of the conversation.

The situation started going south after Joy Behar kicked in with her assessment on the pants debacle: “On Fox News, they talk about how Joe Biden is suffering from dementia. Hello, Joe Biden is riding his bike and leading the country quite well,” Behar quipped. “This guy is wearing pants that look like he pooped in them!”

You can see McCain started to lose it below:

Sigh, of course The View is talking about Trump's pants today. Joy Behar: "On Fox News, they talk about how Joe Biden is suffering from dementia. Hello, Joe Biden is riding his bike and leading the country quite well. This guy is wearing pants that look like he pooped in them!" pic.twitter.com/RZu5widMis — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 7, 2021

When co-host Sunny Hostin kicked in with a “legal note” that Snopes had debunked the presidential pants rumors, McCain lost it even further, and she can be heard cackling all the way through the end of the clip:

While the backwards claim went quickly viral on Sunday, as Snopes notes, there are clear photographs that show Trump was wearing his disheveled pants the right way. “Snopes looked through photographs taken at the event and published by the visual media company Getty Images that clearly show the former president on stage wearing pants with a zipper in the front.”

Uproxx was able to verify that claim through our own subscription with Getty, and you can, in fact, see Trump’s zipper in the front of his pants. This is, in some ways, journalism.

(Via Justin Baragona on Twitter)