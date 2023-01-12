Earlier this week, social media went wild over a report that suggested the Biden administration was considering a ban on gas stoves following a lengthy study on hazardous methane emissions, which may cause asthma in children. Naturally, Fox News immediately picked up the story, and in less than 24 hours, “Biden wants to take away your gas stove” was already a whole thing. However, as these things often go, the situation was blown way out of proportion.

On Tuesday, Alexander Hoehn-Saric, the chair of the Consumer Product Safety Commission had already issued a statement making it clear that while the health effects of gas stoves were being studied, there was no plan or even authority to ban them from homes. Via Gizmodo:

“Research indicates that emissions from gas stoves can be hazardous, and the CPSC is looking for ways to reduce related indoor air quality hazards,” Hoehn-Saric said. “But to be clear, I am not looking to ban gas stoves and the CPSC has no proceeding to do so.”

So that should be the end of that, right? Nope. Enter Meghan McCain (and her new M3GAN profile pic.) On Wednesday night, the former The View co-host proceeded to blast liberals for sparking the gas stove oven debate.

“In an era just absolutely filed with tornadoes of dumbass news cycles – the current left wing ‘you shouldn’t own a gas stove virtue signal’ may ACTUALLY take the cake for dumbest,” McCain tweeted.

In McCain’s quasi-defense, there were several people on social media who did latch onto the health and environmental concerns highlighted by the CPSC. Turns out folks are concerned about how much methane gas they or their children are breathing in. Wild! That said, by Wednesday it was already made clear that a gas stove ban was never on the table, and it was Fox News who is still having an absolute field day with the topic.

As always, McCain was ruthlessly mocked in the replies:

