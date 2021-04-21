In a rare moment for The View, Meghan McCain did not support her conservative brethren at Fox News or attempt to “both sides” a controversial issue. While the panel discussed the Derek Chauvin verdict, which found him guilty of the murder of George Floyd, the co-hosts tackled Greg Gutfeld’s groan-worthy remarks. In a move that audibly rankled the behind-the-scenes crew, Gutfeld said he was “glad” that Chauvin was found guilty because “I want a verdict that keeps this country from going up in flames.” He then doubled down by admitting his concerns are entirely selfish.

“I’m at least being honest,” Gutfeld said. “My neighborhood was looted. I don’t ever want to go through that again.”

McCain, however, did not appreciate Gutfeld’s “honesty.” She fired back at his remarks by pleading with “everyone on the right to stop politicizing this.” Via The Daily Beast:

“A man was murdered in cold blood and we all saw it on the internet. There’s no empathy. It makes me think these people have never experienced loss and grief of any kind. If you don’t have the humanity to not make this about you, and not make this about your neighborhood, then I don’t even know what to say. I wish that family peace, if it’s possible.”

Clearly, McCain was moved by an earlier interview on The View with members of George Floyd’s family, and she emphasized that “we should focus on their pain, their grief, and trauma.”

