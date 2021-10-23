It’s been over two months since Meghan McCain left The View, which means it’s been over two months since the world has been without Meghan McCain getting into shouty fights. In the last week, though, she’s tried to make up for lost time. The commentator just released the audiobook Bad Republican, a memoir that, of course, features plenty of side-eye at two of her former co-hosts. But Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg aren’t the only people she’s been bad-mouthing.

As per Insider, McCain recently appeared on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, where she unloaded on another pair: Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. Ivanka’s father, former president-turned-failed blogger Donald J. Trump, did not get along with McCain’s father, John McCain; among other things, Trump didn’t like that he was once captured by enemy forces. When her father died in 2018, Donald was not invited to his memorial service. But Jared and Ivanka showed up.

“They should never have come, they had no business being there, I remember seeing them and seeing her specifically,” McCain said. “They had no godd*mn business being there and it’s something that still angers me, clearly.”

Meghan said she heard a “lot of different stories” about how they ended up there, but one claim was that it was at Lindsey Graham’s invitation. (Graham was both a great friend of John and a big cheerleader of the man who loved to publicly trash him.) After Meghan’s appearance, Graham claimed it was someone in the family who invited them.

Like all attendees, they wanted to show their appreciation and respect for Senator McCain’s decades of service to our nation. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 22, 2021

Donald Trump weighed in, too, trashing both McCains once more for posterity in a typically loony “press release.”

Well it looks like Ben Domenech‘s plans for Meaghan‘s political future just got incinerated. pic.twitter.com/AvVSPLaw1e — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 22, 2021

Meanwhile, Kushner is reportedly in talks to receive a lavish sum from Saudi Arabian officials, a couple years after he reportedly helped the nation’s prince “weather” the storm following the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

(Via Insider)