Donald Trump has finally (?) weighed in on the Meghan McCain drama.

To recap: the conservative voice of The View left the talk show in August; she released a memoir this week in which she claimed that she left due to a “toxic” work environment while dealing with postpartum depression; ABC reportedly claims that McCain was the problem and that, as TMZ put it, she was “essentially forced out of her role after an internal investigation.” Now, the former-president has shared a statement attacking McCain and praising himself for giving her senator father the “world’s longest funeral.”

“Isn’t it funny that Meghan McCain, who has always been a bully and basically a lowlife, is now complaining that it was she who was bullied by the Slobs and Radical Left maniacs of The View. At the request of many of her representatives, I made it possible for her father to have the world’s longest funeral, designed and orchestrated by him, even though I was never, to put it mildly, a fan,” he wrote. Trump previously called her dad John McCain, the late Republican senator for Arizona who ran for president in 2008, a “dummy” and said he wasn’t a war hero “because he was captured.”

The statement continues:

“In any event, Meghan should fight the Communists instead of explaining how they beat her, hurt her, and made her ‘physically ill.’ She should fight back against the Losers of The View the way she fights against very good and well-meaning Republicans, and she would do herself a world of good!”

Very normal stuff. You can read the entire statement below.