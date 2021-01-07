It was all of yesterday when Meghan McCain was publicly campaigning for Senator Josh Hawley to be elected president in 2024 — the same Josh Hawley who the Kansas City Star wrote has “blood on his hands” after yesterday’s attempted coup at the Capitol building. But now, and only now, is she ready to speak out against the same Republican politicians (like Hawley) who “incited, directed, and encouraged” the violent riots.

On Thursday’s episode of The View, McCain called “on all Republicans and conservatives who still have clout. We have to invoke the 25th amendment. We cannot withstand this. Our country cannot go on like this, and we cannot possibly risk the idea that we could have more violence between now and President Biden getting inaugurated,” according to Mediaite. She then spoke directly to the domestic terrorists.

“You are not patriots! You do not represent America! You are scum of the Earth who are using and abusing and bastardizing all that I love and have grown up with for your own sick agenda! And that agenda has been directly sent by President Trump, and then he didn’t disavow it. He didn’t send in the National Guard, and then he called them ‘special’ and said ‘we love them.’ Ivanka Trump called these people ‘patriots.’ I am a patriot. I come from a patriotic family. I come from a family of service, as does everyone on this show,” she said, adding, “You are hurting our country! You are becoming a national embarrassment and we have to get him out immediately, because this cannot stand.”

.@MeghanMcCain: “[Trump] is clearly a president who has turned into a mad king, and at this point, I’m calling on all Republicans and conservatives who still have clout—we have to invoke the 25th Amendment. We cannot withstand this. Our country cannot go on like this.” pic.twitter.com/2LxaUnS11l — The View (@TheView) January 7, 2021

(Via Mediaite)