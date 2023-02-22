Megyn Kelly is not thrilled with CNN keeping Don Lemon around after his remarks about Nikki Haley. During the Tuesday episode of her show, Kelly blasted CNN CEO Chris Licht for letting Lemon return as long as he agrees to “formal training.” The anchor was kept off the air after commenting that Haley “isn’t in her prime,” which sparked a huge controversy as staffers and viewers reportedly balked at the remarks.

“Do women matter? Do we matter?” Kelly said in a question aimed at Licht. “Because it shouldn’t have to be that you were raped by a man or 21 women come forward alleging that they’d been sexually harassed by a man or they’d been inappropriately touched by a man for their offense to matter.”

Although, it didn’t take long for Kelly to tip her hand at what she’s really mad at. Why did she get fired from NBC for defending blackface while Lemon is still on the air at CNN? Via Mediaite:

“We have seen person after person get fired because they caused offense. Mere offense. When it comes to race, when it comes to sexual orientation, when it comes to gender identity. Does women’s offense matter?” The SiriusXM host argued that this stemmed far beyond a left and right issue and centered on plain decency. “Does our offense matter to CNN or does someone have to grab a boob for us to count, Chris Licht?” Kelly said.

While it will probably be cold comfort to Kelly, Lemon is reportedly on “final warning” at CNN. One more spat of negative headlines, and the anchor will reportedly be done at the news network. But even if that does happen, Kelly will still be the former cable news anchor who thought defending blackface was a good idea. There’s no changing that.

