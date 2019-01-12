Megyn Kelly Officially Leaves NBC With A $30 Million Settlement

Nathan Congleton for NBC

We all knew this day would come: the day Megyn Kelly was officially out at NBC. The former Fox News anchor — who tried, and failed, to pass as a regular, normal, non-repugnant journalist — reached her final exit agreement with her employers, who were nonplussed back in October when she defended blackface on live television. Now Kelly’s cast to the wind, disgraced and unemployable, with only $30 million in pay-outs to get by.

The news came from an NBC statement, which merely read, “The parties have resolved their differences, and Megyn Kelly is no longer an employee of NBC.” According to The New York Times, The $30 million she left with was what remained of her $69 million annual contract — a quite high considering she spent years on a network regularly criticized as right-wing propaganda, on which she once got piping mad about a black Santa Claus.