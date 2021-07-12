There was a brief period, some five years back, when the world gave Mel Gibson yet another chance. He was even Oscar-nominated for directing a hit film. But people soon remembered what got the former A-list actor “canceled” in the first place: He has some, shall we say, controversial opinions. And so, few were surprised on Monday when video surfaced of him not only warmly greeting the even more divisive Donald J. Trump, but actually saluting him.

Well of course Mel Gibson was saluting Trump at UFC….how else do Nazis greet each other pic.twitter.com/nZH5mPhBTo — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) July 12, 2021

The former Mad Max was one of a number of celebrities who attended the UFC fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirer on Saturday night. Justin Bieber was there. So was Jared Leto. The Paul brothers. So was the 45th president, who the following evening would brag to a crowd of hooting Republicans that he was impeached twice.

Gibson wisely steered clear of politics during the Trump administration, perhaps sensing that he didn’t need to give people another reason to hate his guts. But on Saturday, as the fuzzy video shows, he apparently couldn’t contain himself, flamboyantly honoring a man accused of encouraging his supporters to violently storm the Capitol and attempt to overturn an election he lost.

But given his many other beliefs, people weren’t surprised that Gibson may be a Trump stan.

Mel Gibson literally told his wife she'd be "r***d by a pack of [n-word]" and they still let this trash make movies and win Oscars https://t.co/2YTM4GbhJg — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) July 12, 2021

I’m not surprised to see Mel Gibson salut Trump. Nazis have a history of saluting other Nazis.pic.twitter.com/BFfckdJ4aJ — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) July 12, 2021

Mel Gibson saluting Trump shouldn't suprise anyone. Nazis salute other Nazis. — Amy Lynn🧦❤️ (@AmyAThatcher) July 12, 2021

Mel Gibson liking Trump is about as surprising as David Duke liking fabric softener. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) July 12, 2021

Others found the salute weird. (Neither man, incidentally, ever served in the U.S. military, and the latter was quoted calling soldiers who died for their country “losers” and “suckers.”)

Why did Mel Gibson who never served in the military salute captain bone spur who dodged the draft? — Avenger Resister (@AvengerResister) July 12, 2021

Even seeing his name trending, people assumed things weren’t great.

The crazy thing is, you didn't even need to know why Mel Gibson was trending to know that he probably did something shitty. Rest in hell to his dead career. pic.twitter.com/H8eMpA99dq — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 12, 2021

Thus concludes yet another in a long series of disappointing discoveries for people who thought his take on Hamlet wasn’t that bad.