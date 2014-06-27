Michael Bay Hit ‘Transformers: Age of Extinction’ Actors With A Broom (Plus Clips)

Transformers: Age of Extinction is in theaters today, so it’s our last chance to make timely jokes about “battles that look like two junkyards having sex” and about Mahky Mahk finding a Transfohmah. The movie’s on track to potentially have the biggest opening weekend so far this year, despite the likelihood of becoming Michael Bay’s lowest rated movie on Rotten Tomatoes. (It’s still doing better than Shia LaBeouf.)

Getting back to the story we teased with the headline, in an interview with io9 Nicola Peltz said Michael Bay would hit them with a broom during action scenes.

“Yeah, there was one scene where I was in a car and, I think there’s a picture of it, of Michael going like this [makes a motion like she is extending a broomstick] with a broom, like a green broom. And the other day, I saw the scene, and I was like, ‘Wow.’ It looked so real, and I was like, ‘That was you hitting me with a broom.’ What he does with the CGI and how he creates these characters, it’s insane.”

Michael Bay has graduated from making actresses wash his Ferrari to whacking them with a broom. SH*T JUST GOT REAL. We heard he got the actors to make a shocked reaction at Optimus Prime riding Grimlock by shooting a ferret out of a T-shirt cannon. True story.

Anyway, we have a bunch of clips and TV spots. No brooms or T-shirt cannon ferrets, unfortunately. To start, here’s Mahky Mahk finding a Transfohmah.

This parody seems especially relevant here.

And this next clip is a reminder of how badly humor can fail in these movies, especially when it’s used as an excuse to show a young woman’s legs and ass.

Finally, here’s Mark Wahlberg intimidating his daughter’s boyfriend (Jack Reynor) into confessing to something, along with two TV spots.

