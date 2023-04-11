What will it take for the GOP to embrace gun control? It’s probably a stupid question, because it seems nothing — not even there being more mass shootings in America so far in 2023 than there have been days — will make Republicans more scared of being killed by bullets than they are of LGBTQIA+ people. And yet a certain SNL cast member just floated an idea on how to convert them that’s so outside-the-box that it might just work.

On Tuesday, Weekend Update co-anchor and top shelf April Fool’s Day prankster Michael Che took to Instagram with an idea on how to curb the nation’s gun violence epidemic, which among developed nations is singular to ours. He was inspired by a recent rightwing boycott of Bud Light, which teamed with trans TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

“ya kno… a lot of people are not drinking bud light, cause the company used a trans person in their ad,” Che wrote. “and these mostly right wing bud light customers have tossed all their bud lights in the trash in a blind rage.. and it got me ta’thinkin.. just hear me out..”

In the next slide Che revealed his idea: “what if we got trans people.. hear me out.. to do ads for guns..?”

If it takes Dylan Mulvaney — or maybe some drag queen they’ve ridiculously accused of “grooming” — doing an ad holding an AR-15 to get AR-15s banned, then so be it. So kudos, Michael Che, on an excellent idea that could cure the nation of its self-destructive addiction to dangerous weapons.

Among those triggered by a beer company working with a trans person was Texas representative Dan Crenshaw. Alas, his attempt to get in on the shenanigans backfired hilariously.

