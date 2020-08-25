Michael Cohen is a disgraced man, and you know why? Because he worked for Donald J. Trump. As the current president’s former personal counsel, Cohen performed illegal acts, including eight counts of campaign finance violations and tax fraud, that led to a three year jail sentence, which he’s currently serving. But the disbarred lawyer has been trying to atone for his acts. Among those has been routinely speaking out against his old boss, warning everyone, especially his fans, that he will turn on them, too. His latest gambit? Recording a series of ads that will air during the Republican National Convention.

“For more than a decade, I was President Trump’s right-hand man, fixer and confidant. I was complicit in helping conceal the real Donald Trump. In essence, I was part of creating an illusion,” Cohen says in the full ad, which runs 90 seconds and will be cut into three parts for airtime.

Cohen, who in the ads bills himself as “Trump’s Former Fixer,” goes on:

” Later this week, he’s going to stand up at the White House and blatantly lie to you. I’m here to tell you he can’t be trusted — and you shouldn’t believe a word he utters. So, when you watch the President this week, remember this: If he says something is huge, it’s probably small. If he says something will work, it probably won’t. And if he says he cares about you and your family, he certainly does not.

Cohen also made time to dunk on Trump’s Nixonian attempts to paint himself as a “law and order” president. “That’s laughable,” Cohen says. “Virtually everyone who worked for his campaign has been convicted of a crime or is under indictment. Myself included.”

The full-length ad ends with him reminding us that Trumps “thinks we’re all gullible, a bunch of fools,” saying that, like the president’s fanbase, he “fell for it.” His final words are blunt: “You don’t have to like me. But please, listen to me.”

As per CNN, the ads will run online and start airing on television starting Wednesday, the day before the RNC’s final night. You can watch the full add above.

(Via CNN)