Michael Imperioli has been in some of the most beloved films and shows in history. But if you loved shows like The Sopranos and The White Lotus and films like Goodfellas, which all feature him, and you love the recent Supreme Court ruling that okayed a Christian website business to deny service to the LGBTQIA+ community, then you’re out of luck (on top of being okay with denying service to a large group of people).

The day after the highest bench in the land offered a ruling on 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis, Imperioli left a scorched earth message on Instagram.

“i’ve decided to forbid bigots and homophobes from watching The Sopranos, The White Lotus, Goodfellas or any movie or tv show I’ve been in,” the actor and filmmaker wrote. “Thank you Supreme Court for allowing me to discriminate and exclude those who I don’t agree with and am opposed to. USA ! USA!”

He later added, “hate and ignorance is not a legitimate point of view.”

Sanctioning prejudice isn’t all the right-leaning Supreme Court did on Friday. They also nixed President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive a fraction of the massive student debt that has long kept a generation from contributing meaningfully to the economy. Biden has vowed to enact a Plan B. Until then, “bigots and homophobes” will have to know that the erstwhile Christopher Moltisani thinks they’re sacks of crap.

