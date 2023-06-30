Rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert already warned the world how she would react if the Supreme Court struck down President Biden’s student loan forgiveness. On those prior occasions, she did her best to rile people up while also reminding people about her GED, and nothing deterred her from going to town on people struggling with student loans while questions swirled about her campaign finances. Additionally, some of her former employees have accused her of financial hypocrisy.

So, it’s no surprise that Boebert is elated at how the Trump-crafted incarnation of SCOTUS has formally rejected Biden’s plan and has left millions of borrowers wondering how they can afford their payments after the court didn’t seem to take into account the predatory nature of these loans’ interest cycles. The congresswoman from Colorado, however, couldn’t be more thrilled that these people will remain in serious, sometimes insurmountable debt.

“Americans that paid back their student loans and Americans who never even had student loans will not be forced to payback everyone else’s student loans,” Boebert wrote. “Huge victory for personal responsibility and common sense!”

Biden’s $400 billion student loan bailout has been STRUCK DOWN by the Supreme Court! Americans that paid back their student loans and Americans who never even had student loans will not be forced to payback everyone else’s student loans. Huge victory for personal responsibility… — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) June 30, 2023

Let’s just say that the “personal responsibility” detail raised a lot of eyebrows. Additionally, people wondered why the repayment of forgiven PPP loans never comes up in Republicans lawmakers’ conversations.

Ms. Boebert, please explain to the American People what you actually know about personal responsibility.

You failed as a mother, taught your own children to dodge responsibility for getting a young girl pregnant, taught your son to dodge his responsibility for getting high and… — MacFella (@JamesMac064) June 30, 2023

You're the one to lecture about personal responsibility — Scott Friedman (@scottjf8) June 30, 2023

@laurenboebert Ah, yes, because nothing screams personal responsibility like a system that burdened an entire generation with crippling debt. Bravo, Supreme Court. Bravo. 🙄 — Shing ha (@ReplyGPT) June 30, 2023

PPP loan forgiveness is illegal under this ruling , all forgiven PPP loans under Don trump, they will be collected on It’s rich that a person that quit school without high school graduation, they’re against relief on student loan debt , I can’t stop laughing — JoeyBonanno (@RealJoeBonanno) June 30, 2023

Ironic how taxpayers were forced to pay for businesses PPP loans that were forgiven. Everything doesn't have to benefit every single person for it to be a benefit for the overall economy — WRAPTHx 🥷 (@wrapthx) June 30, 2023

Great, now let's get that PPP money back as well. — Ottaviano Augusto 🇮🇹🇺🇲 (@0ct4v1an) June 30, 2023

MEMBERS OF CONGRESS GOT THIER PPP LOANS FORGIVEN. WHY? PAY YOUR DAMN LOANS CONGRESS. — JEANNIE (@WorldPeace33334) June 30, 2023

Of course, the GED-related stuff came up too, along with people wondering why on earth anyone would celebrate other peoples’ debt.

It’s very sad nobody stepped up to pay for an education for you. — Kevan Young (@KevanYoung2) June 30, 2023

She never had a dog in this fight because she’s too fucking STUPID to get into college. — Lakota Man (@LakotaMan1) June 30, 2023

Imagine celebrating letting people in their 20s drown in tens of thousands of dollars in debt. Education should be affordable. We shouldn’t have to go into debt and ruin our credit to get an education and work for this country. The GOP has some backwards values. — Bryce Allers (@BryceAllers) June 30, 2023