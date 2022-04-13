Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has spoken for years about his political aspirations, even going so far as to share a poll on his Instagram showing that 46 percent of Americans would “support” a presidential run from the Red Notice actor.

“I think that poll of almost half of Americans being in favor of me running for president is so humbling. It sits me down and I don’t know any other way to describe it. To have a little ability to potentially galvanize our country is humbling, very humbling,” he said about the poll, although he added, “Might be the Teremana [his tequila brand] talking here, but I still don’t know a damn thing about being a politician. I don’t know if I have that politician gene in my DNA. Leader? Yes. Patriot? All day long. Politician? No.”

He’s already got the president-speak down (which sounds a lot like wrestler-speak).

The 2024 presidential race is wide open among Republicans, and at least one member of Donald Trump’s administration thinks The Rock has as good as chance as anyone (except Ted). When asked by Politico who could “mount a serious challenge to Donald Trump in the 2024 GOP primary,” former-chief of staff Mick Mulvaney replied, “[Florida governor Ron] DeSantis could give him a run for his money. [South Carolina senator] Tim Scott can give him a run for his money. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson could give him a run for his money.” And… that’s it. “It’s a short list,” Mulvaney added, ominously.

“By the way, there’s one other person who could beat him — which is himself,” added Mulvaney, who resigned his post as special envoy to Northern Ireland shortly after the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. “Donald Trump is sometimes his own worst enemy when it comes to campaigning.”

The 2024 GOP primary could come down to one WWE Hall of Famer, one future-WWE Hall of Famer (who endorsed and voted for Biden in the 2020 election), and one guy who got called a “f*cking Nazi pig” by Hellboy. What a normal country we have.

