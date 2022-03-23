Ted Cruz is out here asking the tough questions. Questions like “do you agree… that babies are racist?” during the Supreme Court confirmation hearing for Ketanji Brown Jackson, and pulling a “don’t you know who I am?” during his second airport incident in as many years. Ron Perlman has a question for Ted Cruz, too: “Go f*ck yourself.” (Hm, I guess it’s not so much a question as a command.)

“Dear ⁦@tedcruz,” the Sons of Anarchy and Hellboy actor, who previously challenged Cruz to a wrestling match, tweeted on Wednesday, along with a video directed towards the Texas senator. “Listen, I know how tempting it is to appeal to the real lowest form of humanity here in the United States,” he said. “The bottom feeders, the people who pride themselves on hatred and un-education and inability to read and inability to understand the difference between true patriotism and the bullsh*t you’re selling.”

Perlman continued, “I know how tempting it is to play to those people, because at least you have a base. But Jesus Christ, Ted, for somebody with a really, really small dick, you get to be a bigger prick every f*cking day. Go f*ck yourself.”

What a weird Cameo for Ted to order for himself. Then again, maybe not.

