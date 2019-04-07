Getty Image

Acting White House Chief Of Staff Mick Mulvaney stopped by Fox News on Sunday morning where he did not mince words about the Democrats attempts at getting the IRS to release President Donald Trump’s tax returns. He was responding to a line of questioning about a formal request from House Ways and Means Committee chairman Richard Neal for the IRS to hand over six years of Trump’s personal and business tax returns.

Neal has given the government agency until April 10 to comply with his demands, but Mulvaney doesn’t seem to view this as a threat — dismissing the play as a “political stunt” from Democrats who just “want attention.” He also claimed, quite prematurely, that this will “never” happen.

You always see something from the Democrats. If they don’t get what they want on the Muller report they’re gonna ask for the taxes, if they don’t get what they want on the taxes, they’ll ask for something else. So it doesn’t surprise anybody, but keep in mind, they knew they’re not going to get these taxes. They know what the law is, they know that one of the fundamental principles of the IRS is to protect the confidentiality of you, and me, and everybody else that files taxes. They know that.

For what it’s worth, the literal purpose of the Internal Revenue Service is collecting taxes and administering the Internal Revenue Code, while providing tax assistance to taxpayers and pursuing and resolving instances of erroneous or fraudulent tax filings. In other words, not protecting the privacy of billionaires.