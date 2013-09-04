Microsoft Has Finally Decided On An Xbox One Launch Date

Like most things about the console, the Xbox One’s release date has been subject to a lot of indecision and backtracking on Microsoft’s part — at first the console was supposed to launch alongside the PS4 on November 15th. Then it was supposed to come out a week early. Well, now an Xbox One release date has finally been locked down. When will you be able to pick up Microsoft’s new everything box? Hit the jump to find out…
November 22nd, one week after the PS4 hits shelves. The console will cost 500 bucks and comes with the new Kinect. Oh, and by the way, Microsoft is already warning that the number of Xbox Ones on shelves will be limited, so you might want to pre-order now. Then again, maybe you can just take your chances given the uh, less than enthusiastic buzz for the machine.
In another recently released tidbit, it seems Microsoft has done some last minute tinkering under the Xbox One’s hood. The console’s CPU now runs at 1.75GHZ instead of 1.6GHZ, which is totally, 100% going to be the last panicked change Microsoft makes to the Xbox One between now and launch, I’m sure.
via Destructoid
I really don’t understand how a company could mess this up this badly…it’s like they watched the PS3 release, decided, yeah, that seems viable and then proceeded to add a healthy dose of indecision/backtracking/etc. just to up the ante….the only way this could be more impressive is if they did all of the above, but added a Hail Cobra! at the end
and for this I unlocked a Kevin Miller badge for my outstanding participation in discussion about “The League”…
Don’t ever underestimate the corporate executives’ ability to completely misunderstand their market, their talent, and be horrible money-grubbing shills. Looking at your Capcom
I got that Kevin badge too, a couple days ago. He’s the worst one. :(
The only time I’d be “picking one of these everything boxes up” is to throw it on the ground. Seriously, fuck you Microsoft.
The XBros will be so bummed bro!
I don’t know, it seems like the public at large has generally gotten over the “Fuck Microsoft” sentiment from E3, as many of us foresaw. It’s certainly been amusing to watch them go, “No, no, no, no, n– FUCK, OKAY! FINE!” and change their DRM policy, their indie games policy, their Kinect policy, and whatever else they’ve changed; but I don’t think that’s all going to wind up having too much of an adverse effect on them, in terms of sales or ongoing reputation.
You may be right for some people. But I will never forget that they released a broken product last time (red ring) and they will do so again because microsoft.
Indeed. It always totally baffles me that they got away with that shit. Goes to show what people will put up with, I guess.