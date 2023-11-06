mike johnson
Getty Image
Viral

New House Speaker/Weirdo Mike Johnson Says That He And His Teen Son Monitor Each Others’ Porn Habits (Totally Normal!), And People Have Thoughts

In “Father and Son,” Cat Stevens sings as a father telling his son to relax, take it easy, maybe find a girl to settle down with and marry. He must have left out the part about watching porn with his kid.

Mike Johnson, the generically-named speaker of the House who believes early humans had dinosaurs as pets, discussed how he and his teenage son monitor each other’s porn habits in a resurfaced clip from 2022. “It scans all the activity on your phone, or your devices, your laptop, what have you; we do all of it,” he said about a program called Covenant Eyes during a “War on Technology” panel at a Louisiana church, according to Rolling Stone. Weird!

Johnson continued, “It sends a report to your accountability partner. My accountability partner right now is Jack, my son. He’s 17. So he and I get a report about all the things that are on our phones, all of our devices, once a week. If anything objectionable comes up, your accountability partner gets an immediate notice. I’m proud to tell ya, my son has got a clean slate.”

Of course his porn-monitoring son is named Jack. Of course.

The deeply odd video from last year, which was discovered on the former Twitter by user Receipt Maven, has inspired a lot of reactions. “Aside from how creepy and inappropriate it is… the speaker of the house is admitting that he allows a tech company to monitor his devices and no one bats an eye?!” @libragrl1685 wrote, while @cwebbonline called it like it is: “Of all of the things I can think of to do with my son, this is not one of them. Bizarre AF! On so many levels. We’re just at the beginning stages of uncovering this dude.”

Here’s more:

(Via Rolling Stone)

×