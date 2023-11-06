In “Father and Son,” Cat Stevens sings as a father telling his son to relax, take it easy, maybe find a girl to settle down with and marry. He must have left out the part about watching porn with his kid.

Mike Johnson, the generically-named speaker of the House who believes early humans had dinosaurs as pets, discussed how he and his teenage son monitor each other’s porn habits in a resurfaced clip from 2022. “It scans all the activity on your phone, or your devices, your laptop, what have you; we do all of it,” he said about a program called Covenant Eyes during a “War on Technology” panel at a Louisiana church, according to Rolling Stone. Weird!

Johnson continued, “It sends a report to your accountability partner. My accountability partner right now is Jack, my son. He’s 17. So he and I get a report about all the things that are on our phones, all of our devices, once a week. If anything objectionable comes up, your accountability partner gets an immediate notice. I’m proud to tell ya, my son has got a clean slate.”

Of course his porn-monitoring son is named Jack. Of course.

The deeply odd video from last year, which was discovered on the former Twitter by user Receipt Maven, has inspired a lot of reactions. “Aside from how creepy and inappropriate it is… the speaker of the house is admitting that he allows a tech company to monitor his devices and no one bats an eye?!” @libragrl1685 wrote, while @cwebbonline called it like it is: “Of all of the things I can think of to do with my son, this is not one of them. Bizarre AF! On so many levels. We’re just at the beginning stages of uncovering this dude.”

Here’s more:

COMPROMISE ALERT: Speaker Mike Johnson uses software Covenant Eyes (learned about at a Promise Keepers retreat) that scans all his electronic devices & gives a weekly report an "accountability partner" his 17 yr old son (so basically don't watch porn or your son/dad will know😬) pic.twitter.com/SSWpB9IIDB — Receipt Maven (@receiptmaven) October 31, 2023

So every time Speaker Mike Johnson feels a little randy his son's apple watch vibrates? How is any of this ok? — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) November 6, 2023

The lad's sack is full to bursting I can promise you that. https://t.co/FoefpmmUuT — luke (@lukeoneil47) November 5, 2023

Hi, former attendee of an evangelical church here, an "exvangelical," as we're commonly known. I'm pretty well-acquainted with the church culture that has shaped Mike Johnson, and I have some necessary thoughts on this "porn intake" story dropped by Rolling Stone this evening.… — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) November 6, 2023

Might be underrating how weird this guy is https://t.co/o5hCV0gpk8 — Jacob Silverman 🔋 (@SilvermanJacob) November 5, 2023

Covenant Eyes, which Johnson mentions, was the software Josh Duggar used to be held “accountable”.

He went around the software and is now in prison. Fact is, there is a culture of predatory behavior, concealment and shame deeply embedded in the evangelical Christian community. https://t.co/EpcjuPvihv — Mendi Tackett (@mentack) November 6, 2023

I told you this MFer was creepy. The fundamentalism, the body language. Now no bank account, the Black son-brother and his son &…porn They always project. I promise you, there’s gonna be SO much more… https://t.co/ccqMTADNy2 — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) November 5, 2023

this fucking guy should be imprisoned for being weird https://t.co/xYrY5XUFV9 — bolton69420 (@bolton69420) November 5, 2023

(Via Rolling Stone)