Mike Pence has stayed remarkably — one could say foolishly — quiet about his experiences during the Jan. 6 riot. Instead, others have had to spill the beans about what happened as Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, some hellbent on hanging him. Even his own secret service agents thought they were done for. But not Pence, at least if you’re to believe his new memoir.

Axios obtained a copy of the book, entitled So Help Me God, whose final chapters are devoted to the day that ended the one-term Trump presidency in disgrace. It’s here that the former vice president, who’s continued to defend Trump even after Trump defended the people who wanted him strung up on a noose, finally takes a stand. Sort of. Not really.

“I was angry at what I saw, how it desecrated the seat of our democracy and dishonored the patriotism of millions of our supporters, who would never do such a thing here or anywhere else,” he said, trying to separate regular Trump supporters whipped up on lies from the many who took that to extremes. But if you thought chants for his death got to him, think again.

“I was not afraid, but I was angry,” Pence writes.

And so, a man whose own life was threatened by MAGA extremists has once again refused to condemn those who could always do it again. Perhaps he thinks some of them will even vote for him in that far-fetched presidential bid he thinks will get off the ground.

(Via Axios)