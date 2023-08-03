The first Republican presidential primary debate is in less than a month, on August 23rd. To be eligible, a candidate needs to be polling above “1 percent in three high-quality national polls or a mix of national and early-state polls, between July 1 and Aug. 21, and a minimum of 40,000 donors, with 200 in 20 or more states.” If the deadline was today, Mother’s husband Mike Pence would not be eligible to take part in the debate: the former vice president is barely reaching the first requirement; he’s desperately trying to meet the second.

To gin up support, Pence is… selling shirts with a Trump quote on it? Huh.

The Hill reports that Pence’s online store includes “t-shirts and hats that read ‘too honest,’ a nod to a quote from the 45-page indictment against Trump over his efforts to remain in power after losing the 2020 election, which included pressuring his vice president to reject the results.”

During a call on January 1, 2021, Trump got huffy at Pence after being told there was no constitutional basis for a lawsuit asking a judge to determine whether the veep had the authority to reject electoral votes. When Pence said that “he thought there was no constitutional basis for such authority and that it was improper,” Trump allegedly replied, “You’re too honest.” Now you can get it in shirt form! It’s no “Woke Up Sexy As Hell Again,” but it’ll do.

NEW: Mike Pence selling “TOO HONEST” merch in wake of Trump indictment According to the Special Counsel, Trump called Pence on New Year’s Day in 2021 and “berated him.” When Pence said he didn’t have the authority to return or reject votes, Trump told him, “You’re too honest.” pic.twitter.com/srGkmJWuMG — Libby Cathey (@libbycathey) August 3, 2023

(Via NBC News and The Hill)