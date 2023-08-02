Celebrity relationship news has been a bummer lately. Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello got divorced. Ariana Grande broke up with her husband to date SpongeBob. Who knows what’s going on with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet. But amidst all the chaos, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are better — and more endearingly corny — than ever.

Page Six reports that while Lopez and Affleck were in Southampton, New York, this week, she bought him a gift from a store called Flying Point Surf & Sport. This wasn’t just any present, however. It was a t-shirt that reads, “Woke Up Sexy As Hell Again.” I guess they were out of “My Wife Thinks I’m Crazy But I’m Not the One Who Married Me” hats.

“Surprise visit from two of our favorites… @jlo & Ben Affleck. They picked out one of our favorite T-shirts!!” Flying Point Surf & Sport wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of Lopez. Affleck is nowhere to be seen, but the store helpfully included another picture of a stock photo model wearing the “Sexy” shirt. An insider (presumably an employee taking a vape break) told Page Six, “She and Ben were super nice and posed for several fans.”

The “Woke Up Sexy As Hell Again” shirt is hanging in Affleck’s closet, next to four Celtics jerseys and five oversized pocket tees with the Dunkin’ logo on it.

