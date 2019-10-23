Will Instagram Ban Miley Cyrus After Her Racy Photo Posting Spree?

Over the course of the past decade or so, we have learned that there are basically two sides to Miley Cyrus. There’s demure, monogamous Miley; and then there’s rebellious, tongue-wagging, skin-bearing Miley. I am pleased to report that we are currently seeing the latter.

After her latest split with Liam Hemsworth, this time — after less than a year of marriage — Cyrus briefly rebounded with Kaitlynn Carter, the separated wife of Brody Jenner, before quickly settling into a relationship with Australian singer-songwriter Cody Simpson. (She also managed to draw the ire of the LGBTQ community with her new relationship by proclaiming that “you don’t have to be gay” because “there are good men out there.”)

This self-proclaimed “new” Miley has also been once again testing the limits of Instagram. In addition to posting recent throwbacks from her Bangerz period, lots of new ink, and copious underwear/thong selfies, on Tuesday Cyrus posted the following series of (extremely NSFW) mirror selfies wearing a barely-there white tank top, with clearly no bra underneath, and distressed cutoff shorts.

“I’m getting more basic by the day,” she wrote. “The only thing the ‘new me’ loves more than a mirror selfie is a self timed one,” adding, “PS this is getting removed soon! I’ve been warned by the gram gods!” Two other less racy photos feature Cyrus sitting outside with a sparkly guitar.

Cyrus has always been an outspoken advocate of the #FreeTheNipple campaign, however Instagram’s community guidelines have typically not budged in the past. The rules clearly state that they “don’t allow nudity” on the platform, with exceptions such as post-mastectomy scarring and women actively breastfeeding.

Whether Miley has pushed the Instagram censors to the point of no return remains to be seen, but it would appear that our girl seems up for the challenge.