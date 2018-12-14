Getty Image

Miss USA Sarah Rose Summers was forced to apologize, ahead of the Miss Universe pageant taking place in Bangkok this weekend, over comments made about two of her fellow contestants. Her remarks have been put on blast as “xenophobic” and “condescending” after surfacing on Wednesday in an Instagram story the 24-year-old former Miss Nebraska posted, in which she joked about the language barriers experienced by Miss Vietnam, H’Hen Nie, and Miss Cambodia, Rern Sinat.

Joined by Miss Colombia, Valeria Morales and Miss Australia, Francesca Hung, Summers was heard saying, “Miss Cambodia is here, and doesn’t speak any English, and not a single other person speaks her language. Can you imagine? Francesca said that would be so isolating and I said yes and just confusing all the time. Poor Cambodia.”

Summers continued with Miss Vietnam, who she dismissed as “so cute and she pretends to know so much English and then you ask her a question after having a whole conversation with her and she goes [nods and smiles].”

It makes you wonder how many languages Summer personally speaks. At any rate, the videos were captured for posterity by the Diet Prada Instagram account: