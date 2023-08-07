Mitch McConnell didn’t exactly get a warm reception at his latest public appearance. While giving a speech at the annual Family Farm Picnic in Kentucky, the Republican senator was heckled as the crowd booed and chanted for him to “retire” following the recent viral video clip of him freezing up during a press conference.

According to NBC News, who has footage of McConnell being jeered, the Kentucky politician ignored the chants, which also included “lost the Senate.” He continued to power through his speech and claim that he and wife Elaine Chao were “excited” to be at the event.

“This is my 28th Fancy Farm and I want to assure you it’s not my last,” McConnell told the crowd. “The people of this state have chosen me seven times to do this job, and I want you to know how grateful I am.”

After videos of McConnell being booed spread across social media, a spokesperson told NBC News that the Kentucky event is always a raucous affair. “It wouldn’t be Fancy Farm if Democrats weren’t heckling every Republican and vice versa — it’s been a very spirited event for decades.”

However, the footage of McConnell received a significant boost from Donald Trump who echoed the jeering from the crowd while sharing the video with his MAGA supporters.

“I AGREE!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “BOOOOO—RETIRE, RETIRE, RETIRE—BOOOOO!!!”

