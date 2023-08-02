Rudy Giuliani does it all — election conspiracy plots, sexual abuse against former staffers (allegedly), and now, impressions!

Trump’s number one co-conspirator hosted another episode of his live-stream show America’s Mayor Live where he ranted about China and fiber supplements and President Joe Biden. (You know, normal topics of conversation that flow easily together and in no way allude to a bigger mental health crisis.) During his show, Giuliani also singled out another politician — fellow Republican Mitch McConnell.

The Senate Minority Leader made headlines recently when he inexplicably froze during a press conference, leading some to speculate he had suffered a medical emergency. He returned to the podium sometime later but never really explained the cause of his apparent malfunction. The incident has led some to question whether age limits should be put in place for representatives on Capitol Hill. Of course, one man’s poor health is another man’s comedy goldmine and Giuliani took time during his broadcast to launch into an impression of the past-his-prime politician.

Look, it brings us no joy to say this, but it’s kind of spot-on.

Rudy Giuliani does a Mitch McConnell impression pic.twitter.com/JY1egWyT9K — Jason S. Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) August 2, 2023

We’ve always labeled Giuliani a clown so, as long as he doesn’t land in prison for trying to destroy our democracy, maybe this can be his stand-up audition tape.