People Are Reminding Mitch McConnell About What He Did To Merrick Garland After He Complained About Democrats Attacking Senate Norms

It’s been almost a week since Mitch McConnell lost his prized gig as Senate Majority Leader, a position he held since 2015. During his tenure, he developed a reputation as the “Grim Reaper” (his description), blocking untold pieces of progressive legislation, including the second stimulus package that still, over a month since its passing, hasn’t reached millions of Americans. So when Senate Democrats, including new Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, tried to do something McConnell felt went against Senate rules, he let them have it — at least over Twitter.

According to CNN, McConnell has spent the last week trying to save the filibuster, the controversial procedure that has evolved in the last handful of years into a way to stall legislation. Removing it has been one of the top priorities for certain Democratic Senators, and McConnell, despite no longer having any real power, has been adamant about keeping it. But when it looked as though Democrats lacked the votes to expel it, McConnell declared victory.

“Today, I made clear that if Democrats ever attack the key Senate rules, it would drain the consent and comity out of the institution,” he tweeted. :”A scorched-earth Senate would hardly be able to function. It wouldn’t be a progressive’s dream. It would be a nightmare. I guarantee it.”

First off, again, McConnell and his party no longer have control over the Senate. (That doesn’t mean the famously pleasant Schumer won’t ever cow to his threats, mind you.) For another, McConnell is perhaps the last one to speak about destroying Senate “comity.” And people were quick to remind him of his past deeds, among them blocking Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland for over a year, railroading Amy Coney Barrett into the late Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s SCOTUS seat mere weeks before an election, etc. etc. etc.

Others reminded everyone that McConnell does not have the power he claims to wield.

Anyway, Schumer and company, don’t be afraid of a little turtle.

