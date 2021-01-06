There’s a lot of emotion swirling out there as the Georgia Senate runoff election keeps hurtling toward a conclusion. Obviously, conservative firebrand Tomi Lahren is not happy, nor (presumably) is Kentucky’s Mitch McConnell, who is poised to lose his status as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after Rev. Raphael Warnock defeated incumbent Kelly Loeffler, and Jon Ossoff will almost certainly hold his lead over David Perdue. With two Republican seats going to Democrats and incoming VP Kamala Harris acting as tie-breaker, Mitch is out of his lofty gig and headed for a demotion.

New York’s Chuck Schumer was waiting in the wings and has duly declared himself to now be the Senate Majority Leader, and people are loving it. Well, McConnell set himself up for people to declare that he had it coming, given that he recently stood defiantly firm on the issue of stimulus checks while millions of Americans are struggling, so people are more than happy to see him lose his leadership role. Many are celebrating the (reluctant) passing of the baton.

Live video of Chuck Schumer taunting Mitch McConnell tomorrow. Bye Mitch! Hello Ossoff and Warnock! pic.twitter.com/8hz68dQ9Wn — Nik Childers (@Truckeepix) January 6, 2021

Actually, people are really, really thrilled at the opportunity to say “Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell” even more than they want to say “Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.” Nothing against Chuck, of course, but Mitch kinda asked for this revelry. And it’s pouring down like a joy-filled thunderstorm.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has a nice ring to it. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 6, 2021

I'm way more excited about saying "Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell" than I am about saying "Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer." — Ben Schwartz (@benschwartz_) January 6, 2021

Say it with me: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. — Katie Porter (@katieporteroc) January 6, 2021

Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Say that out loud. How’s that feel? — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) January 6, 2021

Just practicing: Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell. Sounding very, very good. — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) January 6, 2021

Oh yes, Hillary Clinton heard what happened, too.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 6, 2021

We’re getting Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. It is amazing, I don’t know how long I’ve been waiting for this. Move Mitch, your days of obstruction are finally over. We believed in you, Georgia, and you delivered! Thank you Stacy Abrams#ByeMitch#ByeMcConnell pic.twitter.com/q3E9AUj1bi — Hana Perez🌊 (@HanaPerez88) January 6, 2021

YES…Katie Porter! Senate Minority Leader McConnell just has a nice ring to it! Thanks to you Georgia voters… YOU did #MinimizeMitch https://t.co/6thpYwYwS6 — ResistingForAReturnToSanity 🆘 (@pesterplarson3) January 6, 2021

How does Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell sound to you? — The Hardy Report (@EdwardTHardy) January 6, 2021

In closing, it seems like a good time to repost this 2019 photo of Jon Stewart smirking as Mitch walked by on Capitol Hill. Officially, Stewart was on hand to celebrate the U.S. Senate’s permanent authorization of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund, but he couldn’t resist a little jab at Mitch. Good morning to Jon Stewart.