Getty Image
People Are Absolutely Giddy Over Mitch McConnell’s ‘Senate Minority Leader’ Demotion After Dem Wins In The Georgia Runoffs

There’s a lot of emotion swirling out there as the Georgia Senate runoff election keeps hurtling toward a conclusion. Obviously, conservative firebrand Tomi Lahren is not happy, nor (presumably) is Kentucky’s Mitch McConnell, who is poised to lose his status as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after Rev. Raphael Warnock defeated incumbent Kelly Loeffler, and Jon Ossoff will almost certainly hold his lead over David Perdue. With two Republican seats going to Democrats and incoming VP Kamala Harris acting as tie-breaker, Mitch is out of his lofty gig and headed for a demotion.

New York’s Chuck Schumer was waiting in the wings and has duly declared himself to now be the Senate Majority Leader, and people are loving it. Well, McConnell set himself up for people to declare that he had it coming, given that he recently stood defiantly firm on the issue of stimulus checks while millions of Americans are struggling, so people are more than happy to see him lose his leadership role. Many are celebrating the (reluctant) passing of the baton.

Actually, people are really, really thrilled at the opportunity to say “Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell” even more than they want to say “Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.” Nothing against Chuck, of course, but Mitch kinda asked for this revelry. And it’s pouring down like a joy-filled thunderstorm.

Oh yes, Hillary Clinton heard what happened, too.

In closing, it seems like a good time to repost this 2019 photo of Jon Stewart smirking as Mitch walked by on Capitol Hill. Officially, Stewart was on hand to celebrate the U.S. Senate’s permanent authorization of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund, but he couldn’t resist a little jab at Mitch. Good morning to Jon Stewart.

Getty Image
