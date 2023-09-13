With Mitt Romney headed out the door after officially announcing that he will not seek re-election in 2025, the Utah senator is apparently not holding back about what he saw during his time in Washington.

Romney has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump, and according to a new book by McKay Coppins, his disdain for the former president was shared by his Republican colleagues in the Senate “almost without exception.” While most of the GOP “played their parts as Trump loyalists” in public, behind closed doors was a different story.

Via The Atlantic:

But in private, they ridiculed his ignorance, rolled their eyes at his antics, and made incisive observations about his warped, toddler­like psyche. Romney recalled one senior Republican senator frankly admitting, “He has none of the qualities you would want in a president, and all of the qualities you wouldn’t.”

According to another excerpt from Romney’s journal, Trump burst into a Senate caucus lunch in March 2019 to celebrate Robert Mueller’s investigation failing to prove his campaign colluded with Russia. The former president received a “standing ovation fit for a conquering hero” before “rambling” in front of the group and swinging “wildly from one tangent to another.”

After Trump left the room, the GOP senators didn’t even try to hide their reaction. “The Republican caucus burst into laughter,” Romney wrote.

(Via The Atlantic)